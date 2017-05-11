“The Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay’s Final Three Guys Revealed, Who Is Left?

Fans are anxiously awaiting the start of the 2017 season of The Bachelorette on ABC, and it is almost upon them as the premiere is set for May 22. Rachel Lindsay has already been filming her season, and she is focused on finding the true love she didn’t find with Nick Viall on last season’s version of The Bachelor. At this point, the group of guys has already been whittled down a lot, and she has found her final three.

Please note that the following information will contain possible spoilers for the upcoming and new season of The Bachelorette starring Rachel Lindsay. If you don’t want to know what happens, stop reading now.

As always, Reality Steve is on the job, and he has been focused on everything going on with the new season of The Bachelorette. This past week, Rachel already had her original group of guys down to the final four, and it was Dean Unglert who went home first, which means he will be sent home after the Hometown Dates.

???? she's got lips that taste like sweet red wine ???? #savetheelephants #bbw A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Jun 12, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

It is interesting that Dean made it as far as he did, especially after he dropped the whole “I’m ready to go black and I’m never gonna go back” saying on the “After the Final Rose” special. The 26-year-old has been in the news for a few other reasons, as well, with Radar Online pointing out his prior arrest record.

Back in 2011, Dean was arrested for possession of a fake ID and for being a minor in possession of alcohol. After having the fake ID taken by the bouncer, he became quite verbally and physically abusive, which led to the police arriving and Dean fleeing the scene while throwing up his middle finger.

Upon returning to curse out the bouncer again, the police caught and arrested him. Dean ended up pleading guilty, and he was sentenced to probation, community service, and forced to pay a small fine.

That means it will be Rachel taking the following three men on the Overnight Dates to the Fantasy Suite.

Peter Kraus

Eric Bigger

Bryan Abasolo

According to Reality Steve, the Overnight Dates didn’t happen right away once they were selected as the final three. Rachel’s sister is pregnant, and that means all of the family won’t be able to travel as much for the final episode. This means the guys went to Dallas and met her whole family.

It isn’t known what will happen from here with the alterations to the normal schedule for The Bachelorette. Either way, Rachel only has three men left to choose from, and there will need to be the Fantasy Suite dates to determine who will be one of the last two men to fight for Rachel’s heart.

ABC is likely going to attempt to have the spoiler sites look as incorrect as possible as they’ve started doing recently. Last season on The Bachelor, ABC used clever editing and cut-away moments with “To Be Continued” screens, so that fans would think something shocking was coming.

When all was said and done, virtually everything reported on the spoiler sites still ends up happening.

Rachel Lindsay captured a lot of attention and quite a few hearts on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, so it should be no surprise that she is still in the spotlight. Fans cannot wait for The Bachelorette to begin in less than two weeks, and before figuring out who they want her to marry, they have to learn who the guys are. Only three remain for her to choose from but will she make the right choice in your eyes?

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]