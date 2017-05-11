Bethenny Frankel Is A Questionable Friend, Says Ramona Singer After ‘RHONY’ Confrontation

Bethenny Frankel is a very honest person, and she often says that what you see is what you get. Bethenny wants respect from others, just as she tries to show respect. While she admits that she has a sharp tongue, she also calls people out when she feels they have crossed the line.

However, her Real Housewives of New York co-star Ramona Singer doesn’t seem to think that Frankel is a great friend. Singer has often talked about how thankful she is for great friends even though she has often referred to Bethenny as a good friend.

On older seasons of The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny and Ramona used to be good friends. When Frankel’s father became sick, she called Singer because she had just gone through the same thing. Plus, they both thought Kelly Bensimon had lost it during the third season when the group traveled to St. John. While they may not get along this season, they have shared some fun and happy moments together.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is now being slammed by Ramona Singer because she doesn’t understand why Frankel doesn’t want to be around her. On The Real Housewives of New York, Frankel has revealed that she has no interest in being friends with Singer anymore because she doesn’t show much respect for her. Have they worked on their friendship, or has Frankel walked away?

“It’s gonna be very interesting for the viewers to see how the relationship gets resolved between Bethenny and I — dramatic to say the least,” Ramona recently told Bravo about her co-star, Bethenny Frankel. “Hey, we’re Housewives right?”

“I have friends for 20, 30 years. I mean they know me with the biggest heart of gold. I mean people will tell me, ‘My gosh, Ramona, you’ve gone through so many things and yet you’re always there for and you’re always concerned.’ Somehow for some reason, Bethenny doesn’t get that part about me. But, you know, it is what it is and you’ll have to see what happens on the show to see how it gets resolved,” she continued, sharing that Bethenny Frankel isn’t exactly the kind of girlfriend she’s had for years.

Singer doesn’t understand how Bethenny Frankel can just walk away when she brings up something that’s important to her. Of course, Bethenny felt she was being attacked, and she didn’t think that a close friend could do that to her. And Frankel’s reaction has apparently been an eye-opener for Singer.

“Bethenny got defensive and I just realized now with her she’s the type of a girlfriend that you can never bring up anything that’s a slight bit unpleasant unless she brings it up first,” Ramona explained. “Bethenny could have very simply said, ‘Hey, Ramona things are good. Don’t worry.’ ‘Hey, Ramona, I don’t want to discuss it right now.’ Instead she got very snappy and very pitbull with me and she took it all the wrong way. I mean that was her head trip though, not mine.”

It is interesting that Ramona can take herself out of the drama, putting the entire blame on Bethenny. Therefore, Singer can comfortably say that Frankel is a questionable friend because she is in her corner sometimes, but not others. But it is interesting that Ramona doesn’t acknowledge her own behavior, including how she brought up Bethenny’s daughter, Bryn, in the discussion about Frankel’s softcore film.

What do you think of Ramona’s comments about Bethenny Frankel? Do you think Bethenny is a good friend, or do you think Singer shot herself in the foot with her rude comments?

