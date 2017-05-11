‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Kidnapped Adam? Jack And Victoria Plot Against Her

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Phyllis will be exposed as the one who kidnapped Adam, while Jack and Victoria have suspicious ulterior motives which will make Phyllis believe they are plotting against her.

Victoria tries to make Phyllis jealous.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will continue to try and make Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) jealous by using the fact that she is the only one who has kids with Billy. Victoria is desperate to get him back, but he has already proclaimed himself to Phyllis.

Victoria will tell Phyllis how Billy (Jason Thompson) comes home to her every night to help her with the kids, which will irritate Phyllis. Although at the same time, Billy is going to sleep with her at night, so she does have that over Victoria.

Today: Phyllis & Billy take a “break” from work!????#YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Phyllis also thinks that Victoria is working with her ex, Jack (Peter Bergman), to plot against her to break her relationship up.

Here’s to our #WCW this week: savvy businesswoman Phyllis! How will Jack react to her confession? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Phyllis will get suspicious when Jack starts giving her more work at Jabot, telling her she may even have to work overtime.

She will then head over to Brash and Sassy to find Billy. She won’t see him and Juliet (Laur Allen) will stir the pot by telling her he has gone off to Victoria’s.

“Do you know where he went?” “Victoria’s house.”

Los Angeles just got a lot more Young and Restless. Tune in Monday, May 15 to catch these special episodes! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 10, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Phyllis will pretend she is not bothered by this, but she knows Victoria is messing with her.

Young and the Restless spoilers on International Business Times tease that Phyllis will also find out about a trip that Victoria is planning with Billy to Los Angeles. Of course, Victoria will claim that it is for work, but Phyllis allegedly senses that something suspicious is up.

Phyllis will be exposed.

Young and the Restless spoilers on TVOverMind claim that Phyllis will soon be exposed for having kidnapped Adam (Justin Hartley) to get information out of him. She thought this was all behind her and in the past, but Billy will find out what she did.

The information will apparently come from Scott (Daniel Hall), who Young and the Restless fans know is working as an undercover government agent.

Scott has been digging up dirt on the Newman family and he won’t stop until he has what he needs to take Victor (Eric Braeden) down.

Will this information break Phyllis and Billy up? Will he run to Victoria for support?

Today, Billy overhears Phyllis and Jack’s conversation. What does this mean for Billy & Phyllis?????#YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

