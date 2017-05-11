As her husband, Rob Dyrdek, continues to grieve over the loss of his friend and former co-star, Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, Bryiana Flores is focused on their baby boy, Kodah Dash, and her career.

After Rob Dyrdek shares a series of tweets about the loss of Boykin, who starred alongside him on Rob & Big for three seasons, Flores took to Twitter with a message about her son.

“Kodah morphs more and more into [Rob Dyrdek] every day. He still has my eyes, my nose and my lips.. but he looks exactly like his dad. HOW?!” she asked her fans and followers.

Flores then shared a re-tweet regarding her excitement for the upcoming Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good event, which takes place next weekend at the W Hollywood.

A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Rob Dyrdek and Bryiana Flores tied the knot in September 2015 after an adorable proposal at Disneyland months prior. Then, in March of last year, they announced they were expecting their first chid together.

“I love [Bryiana Dyrdek] in so many ways and on so many different levels,” Rob Dyrdek captioned a photo post at the time, as revealed by Us Weekly magazine. “I could never create the words to express how deeply and truly I love her and us. When you have a forever love so great the ultimate way to express it is by creating a child together. I am so happy to announce my beautiful wife is pregnant with our first child. We are so blessed, so happy and look forward to bringing an amazing young boy into this world.”

Rob Dyrdek and Bryiana Flores documented the model’s pregnancy online for several months before welcoming Kodah Dash in September of last year, less than two weeks before their one-year wedding anniversary.

“Say hello to Kodah Dash Dyrdek aka Dash aka KD aka K-Dash aka Dah-Da,” Rob Dyrdek wrote on Instagram on Saturday, September 10. “Born 9/9/16 on 7:28p.m… 7.7 ounces. Myself and @bryianadyrdek_ feel so incredibly blessed and thankful for our healthy baby boy.”

A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on May 9, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Rob Dyrdek and his MTV family were shocked earlier this week after news broke of Boykin’s tragic passing and on Instagram, the professional skateboarder shared a number of throwback photos of himself and his former co-star.

In the caption of one of Rob Dyrdek’s posts, the reality star said he could hardly believe that his friend was gone. He also labeled Boykin his brother and noted their “unforgettable adventure.”

News of Boykin’s death was first shared by TMZ on Tuesday. At the time, the cause of death wasn’t revealed. One day later, the same outlet revealed Boykin had been hospitalized prior to his passing.

According to the second report, heart was in “terrible condition” before he died and doctors feared he would ultimately need a heart transplant. Boykin’s former wife, Shannon Turley, the mother of her nine-year-old daughter, Isis, had been living with Boykin in Texas before he died because of the former reality star’s health problems.

Turley spoke to TMZ a short time after Boykin’s death and confirmed he had been hospitalized in Plano, Texas for several days and during his stay, doctors were said to have been monitoring his heart. As she revealed, Boykin was suffering from heart issues and had previously had a defibrillator implanted in his chest.

On Tuesday morning, May 9, doctors attempted to save Boykin for 30 minutes after his heart gave out.

“Shannon says Chris was not on the transplant list yet, but doctors said he was heading in that direction,” the outlet revealed.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]