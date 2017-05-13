Watch Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Kiss In ‘Baywatch’ Trailer [Video]

Remember May 25, 2017, the release date of Baywatch when Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will lock lips and kiss on an epic movie remake of the classic 90s series. In the new Red Band trailer just released by Paramount Pictures, Matt Brody (Zac Efron) and Mitch Buchanan (Dwayne Johnson) are involved in a loving smooch, followed by fighting, explosions, Zac’s arms, a bloody severed hand stump, swearing, and more six packs than the neighborhood bar.

Baywatch Storyline, One-liners and The Rock and Efron’s Co-Stars

Let’s be honest for a moment, Baywatch is synonymous with hot lifeguards, slow motion running, and hot red swimsuits, but this movie’s awesome one-liners and hilarious comedic scenes could actually see the Baywatch brand being revived again. The movie has an A-list cast, besides the likes of Efron and Johnson, which includes Priyanka Chopra Alexandria Daddario, Kelly Rohrback, Jon Bass, and Ilfenesh Hadera, and not forgetting old-timers David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. CJ Parker, the role which put Pamela Anderson on the map, is played by Kelly Rohrback. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of the villain Victoria Leeds, and Ilfenesh Hadera plays Stephanie Holden, Mitch Buchanan’s love interest.

The storyline seems to be rather thin, with a predictable plot and has Mitch Buchanan and Matt Brody at odds with each other, according to IMDb.

“Devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchanan butts heads with a brash new recruit. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.”

According to The Rock himself, the plot played an equal opportunity partner to the desires of the flesh.

“Plot was important, don’t get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow motion runs.”

Matt Brody is the new kid on the block and with that comes all the trimmings of facing competition and even going head-to-head with Mitch, who feels threatened by Brody and his abs. The rest of the lifeguard crew also have to adjust to Matt, and the team rivalry takes a backseat when Brody and Buchanan are forced to work together to defeat the villain.

In a preview scene, Buchanan, Summer Quinn (Alexandria Daddario), and Brody break into a morgue at the hospital on a clue-finding expedition, according to The Sun. Summer keeps watch while Mitch and Matt inspect the private body parts of a murder victim. Mitch tells Matt to look for needle marks on the deceased’s private bits while Matt looks ready to get sick himself. Taking advantage of the situation, Buchanan whips out his phone and takes a photo of Brody in action. Mortified, Brody calls out, “Don’t upload that – the internet is forever!”

Baywatch, the movie, already has some one-liners which are being thrown around by die-hard Baywatch fanatics by Summer Quinn and Mitch Buchanan respectively.

“And not a single f**k was given.” “There’s your cot, don’t j**k off on my sheets.”

Baywatch The Movie Trivia

The Rock has impressed upon the media that Baywatch the series is far tamer than Baywatch the movie because at the time that the series ran, it was a family show.

“We are far dirtier than the show ever was – obviously the show was a family show on at family time of day – but in the movie we could have been dirtier.” “We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high, there’s more gratuitous boobs, bums, abs, whatever per minute than you can imagine.”

But male and female viewers alike won’t be disappointed as even the antagonist Victoria Leed is something for the eye. Priyanka Chopra has revealed that initially the role of the villain was written for a man, but after meeting her, the director flipped the gender and rewrote the script to fit Chopra.

Jessica Simpson was originally supposed to have played CJ Parker, but the role ended up being played by Kelly Rohrback and we’re not complaining. In fact, the first CJ Parker, Pamela Anderson, at first did not want to appear in Baywatch the movie.

Baywatch is set to be released on May 25, 2017, one week later than its initial release date of May 19, 2017, to avoid competition with Alien:Covenant.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell and Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]