WWE Rumors: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson For President Or Back To WWE? Odds For Winning 2020 Election Revealed

Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thinking of officially leaving the WWE and Hollywood for good and seriously making a run for the Oval Office? President Johnson, as in Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson? Is that a possibility in 2020 or 2024? After some recent comments made by the mega superstar himself, many folks are wondering if this is a real possibility or just a bunch a chat that has no chance of becoming reality.

Now before you dismiss this as a possible joke, just remember that Ronald Reagan went from Hollywood to the White House. In addition, former professional wrestler, actor, naval veteran, and television host Jesse Ventura served as the 38th Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003, and businessman and reality star Donald Trump is the current sitting Commander-in-Chief, so anything is possible.

According to the Washington Post, what started out as a joke, could become very real as time passes.

In his recent interview with GQ Magazine, Johnson explained how all of this came about, and how the current A-List star in Hollywood began thinking about running for office more seriously.

“There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful,’ ” Johnson told GQ’s Caity Weaver. “I didn’t want to be flippant,” he added about what his platform might be, such as giving joke responses like “We’ll have three days off for a weekend!” or “No taxes!” So, after all that consideration, Johnson doesn’t hesitate when I ask him whether he honestly might one day give up his life as the highest-paid movie star on earth—which is unquestionably easier, more fun, and more lucrative than being president of the United States—in order to run for office. “I think that it’s a real possibility,” he says solemnly.

So is there a real possibility of The Rock getting into the political arena, or is the WWE star acting it up?

Johnson seems sincere with his remarks, and he may even have a possible political career ahead of him if he chooses, but would the on-again off-again WWE star and full time Hollywood actor want to throw away a great life for all of the stress that the job of being President of the United States can bring?

It certainly would be a big change for WWE fans, as well for all of The Rock’s fans of his big screen performances.

“The Rock” still makes rare WWE appearances on RAW and occasional pay-per-view events, and he is still one of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE. Obviously the WWE and the big screen would be put on hold for at least four years if Johnson won the Presidential election.

Well, don’t look now, but just like President Trump before him, Johnson has odds listed for him to win the 2020 election. Currently listed at 100/1, which is up from 200/1 last November, it seems the sports book Paddy Power is taking Johnson’s comments a bit more seriously. President Trump was listed at 5,000/1 at one point.

While there are several other celebrities listed on the 2020 Presidential odds board, including Tom Brady, Vince McMahon and Kim Kardashian, Johnson is certainly the only one of those names that can be taken seriously. His odds may even shrink more as 2017 comes to a close, that is if he continues to mention the true possibility of throwing his hat into the ring.

Although The Rock is much more of a part-time player now in the WWE, he is listed at 80/1 odds to win the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Can you picture Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson running for President in 2020? In this day and age, you can never say never when it comes to politics!