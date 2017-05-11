Jana Duggar’s Rumored Boyfriend Jonathan Close To Jessa Duggar, Fills Instagram With College & Baby Photos

Once in awhile, fans like to spread courting rumors about Jana Duggar. At age 27, she is the eldest Duggar girl, who is not married or engaged. But a new prospect has popped up for Jana as the family transitions from spring to summer. Jonathan Hartono is the new rumored boyfriend of Jana Duggar, making the fans wonder if courtship is obtainable in her near future.

When Joy-Anna Duggar gets married to Austin Forsyth in October, the next oldest sister to keep Jana company will be Johannah Faith, who is eleven years old. Jana has been feeling the pressure to find someone for herself, lest she has to serve her parents and her siblings all her life. In the past, she has expressed that she does not want to rush into any courtship, just because she wants to get married, but it seems like she is feeling the clock tick faster than ever before.

A few weeks ago, Tim Tebow, who has been brought up as one of Jana’s suitors some time ago, gained momentum as a renewed candidate for courtship. One of her fans wrote in the comment section of one of her pictures that she would really like them to revisit the relationship.

“Lovely Jana, so nice to see you,” Ida Evelyn Brumback wrote under a picture of Jana holding her sister. “I really want your Dad to talk to Tim Tebow, a truly Godly man! You deserve to be happy and make your own beautiful babies!”

However, that turned out to be 19 Kids and Counting fans’ wishful thinking as Jana and Tim never met up since then.

But there really seems to be some truth behind Jonathan Hartono and Jana Duggar’s budding relationship.

“[I]t looks like the rumor mill may finally be done turning — as many fans are speculating that she’s dating family friend Jonathan Hartono,” reports InTouch Weekly. “Apparently, the two met on a mission trip to Southeast Asian back in 2010, and have stayed close since then. Recent rumors of a relationship came to be after Jonathan was seen bowling with Jana’s dad, Jim Bob, which is apparently a tradition he carries on when someone asks to court one of his many, many children!”

Jonathan is different from all the husbands and boyfriends that her siblings have. He is of Indonesian descent, which means that he will be the first non-Caucasian spouse if Jana ever ends up marrying him.

But he seems to share many of the interests that Duggars have. He is devoutly Christian, often posing Bible verses on his Instagram.

2 Corinthians 12:9 A post shared by Jonathan Hartono (@jonathanehari) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:52am PST

It also looks like he has a special place in his heart for babies. He often surrounds himself with young kids, showing that family life is something that is important to him.

Happy Birthday Gianina! Sayang sayang pokoknya sayang ❤️ Jangan sejamet papa mamamu ya ???? A post shared by Jonathan Hartono (@jonathanehari) on Apr 6, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

He also has posted several pictures celebrating college graduation of his brother, showing that higher education is important to him.

The most surprising thing is that Jonathan is close friends with Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald! He celebrated her birthday on his Instagram with a little collage representing their friendship.

Happy birthday Jessa Buddy! Can't wait til ur second mini Ben-Jessa arrives 🙂 A post shared by Jonathan Hartono (@jonathanehari) on Nov 4, 2016 at 7:47pm PDT

It is evident that Jessa and Ben trusts him a lot as they have access to Spurgeon, their first baby boy.

Finally got to meet the Spurge! #spurgeonelliotseewald A post shared by Jonathan Hartono (@jonathanehari) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

It has not been easy for Jana to wait for her time. She has seen four of her younger sisters, Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna, get engaged so far, two of them even having babies.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

