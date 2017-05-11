Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are still courting and things appear to be going really well for them both. On Wednesday, a picture of Joseph and Kendra along with his sister, Joy-Anna and her fiance, Austin Forsyth, was posted on the Duggar’s official Facebook page. Fans absolutely loved seeing the picture, which was captioned, “the happy couples,” bookended with red heart emojis. Check it out below.

It did not take long for fans to speculate on Joseph and Kendra’s relationship. Many were wondering if the two would be getting engaged soon, despite the fact that they’ve only been courting for a few months. It seems like this is a trend for the Duggar kids, so an engagement for Joseph and Kendra probably isn’t that far off.

“I love both couples. I hope Joseph gets engaged and keep his beautiful girl. Both of them are beautiful couples. Joy and Austin are awesome too. God bless,” said one Facebook user.

“I think it’s interesting that all these couples look like they belong together,” said another.

Congratulations to Joseph and Kendra on their courtship! Can't wait to see what the future holds. #19kidsandcounting #josephduggar #kendra A post shared by Emily (@19_kidscounting) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

Joseph and Kendra met through their church and entered into a courtship a short time later. Given the Duggars very strong religious beliefs, their children don’t “date” in a traditional sense. Instead, they enter a courting phase in which two individuals spend time getting to know each other and often go out on chaperoned dates. So far, the Duggar kids have had great success meeting people and falling in love.

For example, Jill Duggar married Derick Dillard after a courting period and the two are married with two children. The same goes for Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald. Other Duggars have had great courting experiences as well.

It is clear that Joseph and Kendra are hoping to head in that direction as well.

“We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting. Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best,” 22-year-old Joseph told People Magazine earlier this year.

“I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with Joseph as we take this exciting step toward a new season in life. It’s a really wonderful moment,” Kendra, 18, added at the time.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are planning to wed in October. The two got engaged earlier this year after courting for several months.

In February, Joy-Anna told People Magazine, that she and Austin had “gotten to experience so much already in our relationship [including] lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together. It’s really special that I got to grow up with him and my family knows him really well.”

The new season of Counting On premieres on June 12 on TLC. The show will be following the Duggars as they prepare for the future. Joy-Anna will get engaged to Austin and the pressure will be on Jinger Duggar to have a baby — or is she already pregnant? Jessa and Ben will be preparing to welcome their second son, Henry Wilberforce, and Jill and Derick will be planning a return trip to Central America. It is sure to be a very exciting season full of change, love, and adventure for the whole Duggar family.

Will you be tuning in to the new season of Counting On? Do you think that Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are heading toward an engagement? Are there are any other Duggar kids you’re hoping will start courting? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]