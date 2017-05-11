Kim Zolciak Planning Legal Action Over Son’s Dog Bite? What To Consider Before Filing Lawsuit

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kim Zolciak has been somewhat vague about her son’s injury as he was bitten by a dog a few weeks ago. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the news via social media, revealing that the entire family had been worried about his well-being and they were all in the hospital to support him as he went in for surgery. Kim, Kroy Biermann, and her children all kept their silence in regards to Kash because they wanted to make sure he was alright. And when people started questioning just how severe this dog bite was, Kim’s oldest daughter revealed that he could have lost an important organ.

According to a new Bravo report, Kim Zolciak is now revealing that it was Kash’s eye that was the cause for concern. Apparently, the dog’s bite had been close to his eye and while the eye luckily remains intact, it appears that he has some healing to do. Kim posted a picture of Kash’s swollen eye and thanked all of her fans for reaching out and offering up words of support. But now she’s telling Andy Cohen a different story. Even though she has been very open about the accident, she’s now revealing she can’t talk about it. And this could indicate that she’s considering legal action.

“I mean, he was just, unfortunately, bit by a dog. He’s an animal lover. Like, I could see him being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats,” Kim Zolciak to Andy Cohen recently, according to Bravo, adding, “I can’t. I’m not able to discuss it. I’ve been advised not to at this point.”

When asked about his injuries and how he’s doing, Kim simply said, “He actually has perfect vision in both eyes which is all we care about. The rest we can fix.”

If Zolciak was advised not to discuss the incident, it is possible that she’s considering legal action against the dog’s owner. Even though Zolciak has pets herself, it sounds like it wasn’t one of her own dogs. She has hinted that Kash is an animal lover and he may have walked up to a strange dog, who decided to attack. But if she is filing a lawsuit against the dog’s owner, she may not win. If this is indeed what happened, Kash did approach the dog without knowing how it would react. If the dog owner had warned Kim and Kash, then it may be a different case. But it could be Kim’s word against the dog owner’s word.

But it sounds like Kim Zolciak is thankful for people’s support and it sounds like they are all hoping for a quick recovery. If Zolciak is considering legal action, this may just be the beginning. And it is interesting that she’s been advised not to talk about it, as she keeps posting lengthy updates on social media.

“Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened! So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group) their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn’t go unnoticed. THANK YOU Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade #IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood,” Kim Zolciak revealed on Instagram while sharing a picture of her son’s injury, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s possibly filing a lawsuit? Do you think she could win?

