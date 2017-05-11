Watch Manchester United Vs. Celta Vigo Live Stream: Start Time, UEFA Europa League Semifinal 2nd Leg

Manchester United may have given up on breaking into the Premier League top four, but Joe Mourinho’s team now sits one win over Celta Vigo away from the UEFA Europa League Final, in a match that will live stream Thursday as United take a 1-0 lead into their second-leg semifinal showdown. With a away goal from last week’s first leg already in their pocket, as long as Manchester United avoid losing the match, they advance to the May 24 final in Stockholm.

Of course, the spirited Spanish side also have their eye on Stockholm but they will need to score at least twice on Manchester United’s hallowed home ground to get there. Whichever side prevails, the likely opponent will be Dutch club Ajax, and the Europa League winner qualifies for Champions League play next season regardless of their finish on the domestic table.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo second-leg UEFA Europa League semifinal match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. British Summer Time at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Thursday, May 11. Fans in the United States can catch the live stream starting at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:05 p.m. Pacific.

Watch the pre-match press conference by Mourinho and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in the video below.

Mourinho said that he considers Thursday’s match, “the most important match of our history.”

“I think in terms of motivation, we are even. For Celta it is, in their words, the most important match of their history,” Mourinho said. “And my feelings, it’s also the most important match of our history. It doesn’t matter what happened before, it doesn’t matter how big matches we played before.”

In addition to their 1-0 advantage, history is on United’s side. The legendary club has never lost a two-legged tie after winning the first leg on the road.

Can Celta Vigo rebound from a 1-0 deficit and take over Old Trafford to claim a Europa League Final berth — and with it, a chance at Champions League qualification? Or will Manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester United give a finish the job they stated last week by holding off the 12th place Spanish La Liga side? To find out, watch the Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo UEFA Europa League semifinal second-leg showdown from 75,600-seat Old Trafford in Manchester, England, with streaming video offered by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet, computers, and smartphones. Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the United vs. Celta UEFA Europa League semifinal match stream live to their TV sets.

UEFA Europa League fans in the United States without cable login credentials can watch the Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo second-leg semifinal clash legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the UEFA Europa League match. The various Sling TV plans can be explored at this link.

YouTube TV, which comes with a free trial lasting a full one month, and is available in several major U.S. cities, also includes Fox Sports One and the Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo showdown in Manchester, with signup available at this link.

In the United Kingdom, fans can view a live stream of the Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo UEFA Europa League semifinal second-leg match exclusively on the BTSport.com website or by downloading the BT Sport app for mobile devices. The BTSport.com live stream, which will be available only inside Britain, can be accessed by clicking on this link.

[Featured Image By Octavio Passos/Getty Images]