Javi Marroquin opened up about his split from Madison Channing Walls during an appearance on the Teen Mom OG after show earlier this week.

After a short-lived romance with the former Real World star, the Teen Mom 2 dad, who shares a three-year-old son with Kailyn Lowry, spoke about the reason behind their breakup.

“Eventually we exchanged numbers, eventually she came to Philadelphia and we kind of hung out during the weekend. And it was cool she was a good girl, a cool girl. Then she went back home and we tried to see if it would work out but it didn’t,” he said, according to a report by OK! Magazine on May 10.

According to Javi Marroquin, he and Walls struck up a romance after his fellow reality star contacted him via direct message on Twitter.

Javi Marroquin and Madison Channing Walls formed a friendship online and eventually went public with their relationship with a series of photos on Instagram, which were shared from a Philadelphia club. Then, just two weeks later, the couple called it quits and rumors swirled in regard to Walls’ intentions.

“The biggest thing was I had a hard time reading motives and intentions, so when things started coming out in the tabloids, there were a lot of things I didn’t know about,” he explained. “I didn’t watch her season, so I guess she had a past, she overcame that past, and she didn’t tell me about.”

As fans saw during Walls’ season of the Real World, the young mom struggled with an addiction to heroin years ago. She then struck up a romance with one of her co-stars and conceived a child before splitting a short time later.

Following Javi Marroquin and Madison Channing Walls’ split, a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Marroquin was the one who decided to end the relationship after becoming suspicious of Walls’ intentions.

“I didn’t know if her intentions were the same, as they were in the beginning, if that makes sense,” he explained to host Nessa Diab earlier this week.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Javi Marroquin was turned off by Walls’ decision to immediately confirm their relationship publicly. As fans may recall, Walls went public with their romance and confirmed the relationship with press just days after they first met one another.

“[Javi Marroquin] also became suspicious when Madison kept trying to make everything about their relationship very public via Instagram photos, etc,” the outlet explained.

The report went on to reveal that the final straw for Javi Marroquin was when he learned that Walls had introduced her young daughter, whose father is her former Real World co-star Tony Raines, to “at least two other guys before him.”

“This will be the third guy that Madison has introduced to Harper within a year,” Raines said during an interview with E! Online after news Javi Marroquin’s romance with his child’s mother was confirmed.

Prior to Javi Marroquin’s short-lived romance with Madison Channing Walls, he was involved in a weeks-long relationship with Cassie Bucka.

“She’s amazing, but Cassie has been really hurt in the past so it’s hard for her to not think that she’ll be hurt again,” Javi Marroquin revealed to Radar Online after their split. “I don’t think she was ready for everything to come at her at once.”

To see more of Javi Marroquin and his family, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is expected to air on MTV sometime later this year.

