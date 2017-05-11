WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns’ Next Feud Revealed And Pushed Up – It Is Strange But ‘Awesome’

There has been quite a bit of confusion and a few change-ups in the WWE as injuries are starting to pile up and other superstars are taking some time off. On Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns is still “the guy,” and he is in the spotlight even more after Braun Strowman’s injury, which will keep him out for a couple of months. With that feud out of the way, Reigns is now moving on to an unexpected opponent, and it is quite awesome.

Roman Reigns was due to keep his feud with Braun Strowman going for at least one more month as an Ambulance Match was set to happen at Extreme Rules. Reigns was due to lose that match so the giant could go into a program with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title, but that is on hold for now.

With Braun gone, Reigns needs something to do, and rumors state that his next feud is one that was due to happen this summer, but it has now been moved up.

According to Bill Bhatti of Wrestling Inc., Reigns is going to be moving straight into a new Monday Night Raw program with The Miz. This program was set to begin after Extreme Rules, but circumstances are causing WWE to move up its start date and get it going now.

The Miz has been in a feud with Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose ever since both landed on Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up. According to the sources for Wrestling Inc., The Miz was rumored to win the title from Ambrose and eventually lose it to Reigns later this summer.

The point of Reigns winning the Intercontinental Title is so that his main event match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 will have more meaning. WWE is planning on pushing that match to have Reigns going after the only major title he has never won: the WWE Universal Championship.

Right now, The Miz is set to challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship on next week’s Monday Night Raw. It isn’t 100 percent certain if the company still plans to put the title on The Miz, but we’ll know that in less than a week.

As for Ambrose, it appears that he is moving into a program with Bray Wyatt, but then again, Wyatt is supposed to feud with Finn Balor soon. With different superstars taking time off and injuries popping up, Raw and SmackDown Live are in a bit of turmoil as many changes need to be made.

It is difficult to know if the fans would take to a feud between The Miz and Roman Reigns as one is a heel and the latter is hated by most. WWE may be in for a problem when both guys are booed out of the building.

Then again, the fans who hate Reigns may really take to The Miz and his promos, which will likely cut him down to size. No matter what, this program was going to take place at some point this summer, so it was inevitable. The injury to Strowman has simply pushed it up by a couple of months.

Roman Reigns has been pushed to the moon and back in WWE for the last three years, and it is no surprise that they’re continuing with it. Despite the falling ratings, there are injuries and absences that leave the company no choice but to keep him at the top of the ladder. With Braun Strowman out for a couple of months, it seems only reasonable for WWE to move onto Reigns’ feud with The Miz in time for Extreme Rules, but will fans care at all?

