‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3’ Latest Patch Brings Multiplayer Changes And More

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 is about to get its “Zombies Chronicles” expansion next week and in line with it, game developer Treyarch released a new update for the hit franchise.

In a recent report by GameSpot, it has been revealed that Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 just released its latest patch intended to support the upcoming “Zombies Chronicles” DLC. According to reports, the latest patch includes several changes in the multiplayer system, as well as the overall performance of the game.

One of the notable changes in the May 10 patch is the fix for performance issues where random bugs and glitches are being encountered throughout the game. Players can also expect changes in the Black Market including the Unopened Supply Drop Bundle where they can still obtain the Supply Drop Bundles even if the event timer has expired. This will allow players to collect rare items easier. In addition, players will also receive the Supply Drops that disappeared in their inventory due to the event timer.

Space monkeys. Let that sink in for a moment: Space. Monkeys. #ZombiesChronicles A post shared by Treyarch (@treyarch) on May 10, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

The patch will also improve the loading time of Attachment Icons in the Create-a-Class and Gunsmith modes. It also includes a fix for the equipment system of the game where players can equip skins before unlocking it. This is considered a huge improvement for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3, as many players have been reportedly exploiting the glitch.

Aside from that, the upcoming patch will also allow players to recover the Ballistic Knife Blades after throwing it. There have been reports that even when players threw the ballistic knife in an enemy’s head, it does not register as a headshot. The said fix is now expected to address the glitch and players can now receive the headshot bonus properly.

With the latest patch released for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3, many have been noticing how Treyarch seems to take necessary steps to improve the game a lot lately. Players expect that the changes could have a positive impact in the future, particularly with the upcoming “Zombies Chronicles” expansion.

The “Zombies Chronicles” expansion for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 is one of the highly-requested DLCs for the game, especially since most of the games nowadays feature zombie game modes. Treyarch believes that this will attract a lot of new and old players of the game.

Let's prepare for #ZombiesChronicles by brushing up on our lore. Today, we start with Moon… A post shared by Treyarch (@treyarch) on May 8, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Treyarch also believes that the “Zombies Chronicles” DLC pack is about to bring in massive changes in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 and many are looking forward to how it will fare. Jason Blundell, Co-Studio Head of the video game company, also has high hopes for the game and its current improvements.

“‘Zombies Chronicles’ is really about the community that made Zombies what it has become today.”

“Together, we’ve been slaying the undead for nearly ten years, across different game consoles, and ‘Zombies Chronicles’ is really about bringing all of those fans together,” Blundell added. “If you played these maps before on previous consoles, you’re getting a new, stunning and challenging experience – if it’s your first time, this is eight definitive experiences of our Zombies storyline, all in one place.”

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3“Zombies Chronicles” DLC pack will be released on May 16 on the PlayStation 4 for $29.99. On the other hand, the expansion will be available for the Xbox One and PC approximately a month after it was launched on the PS4. No exact date has been announced yet for the said platforms.

It remains unclear whether or not Treyarch will be launching additional contents and expansion packs for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 but avid players are quite hopeful for it.

[Featured Image by Call of Duty: Black Ops 3]