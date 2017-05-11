April The Giraffe And Baby Tajiri Update As Animal Adventure Park Reveals Latest Zoo News, Watch Live Cam

Fans of April the giraffe, her boyfriend Oliver and their one-month-old calf Tajiri, who expected to visit the trio in person are experiencing a setback. The Animal Adventure Park, a Harpursville, New York petting zoo, that came to prominence after a live giraffe cam went viral, has delayed their opening date. According to a recent Facebook update, zoo owner Jordan Patch made the choice to delay the opening due to inclement weather and a fast-approaching Nor’easter. Here is the latest news update as shared by the Animal Adventure Park.

When Will the Animal Adventure Park Open for its Fifth Season?

The Animal Adventure Park is a relatively new zoo. The 2017 season marks the fifth for the New York zoo and many people worldwide are anticipating the reopening. Those following the latest updates on April the giraffe and Tajiri on social media networks took the news of the delayed opening in stride. They understand that safety is a priority and they don’t want to see any harm come to the animals.

The Animal Adventure Park plans to reopen for their fifth season on Monday, May 15, 2017, at 10 a.m. ET. You may read some of April the giraffe’s, Oliver’s, and Tajiri’s fans’ responses to the delayed opening here.

Watch April the Giraffe, Oliver, and Baby Calf Tajiri Live via the Giraffe Cam

The Animal Adventure Park first set up their live giraffe cam on Feb. 10, 2017. The Inquisitr was first to report on the 15-year-old pregnant, Reticulated giraffe who paced in circles and intermittently stared into the camera. By the end of February, April’s story was shared across the nation and she soon became a viral sensation.

At the time it was believed that April’s calf’s birth would be imminent, or by the end of February to the middle of March. How surprised the world was when April continued to go through February and then March until finally giving birth on April 15, 2017.

The live cam was the top YouTube video and millions had watched. Since the Animal Adventure Park is still preparing for their opening, they have stopped streaming the live giraffe cam 24/7. Instead, they run the live cam every Tuesday from 4 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. After each episode when the live cam streams, the full video is added to the playlist below. The newest Tuesday video is also automatically added. In the following video playlist, you can watch the weekly Tuesday live cam videos as well as other important videos shared by the Animal Adventure Park. Tajiri is always in the stall with mom April when the live cam streams, though sometimes he hides in the corner.

You can watch the live giraffe cam and other videos in the playlist before. Make sure to tune in every Tuesday as the YouTube feed goes live.

According to the Animal Adventure Park’s latest news updates, April, Oliver, and Tajiri are doing fine. Tajiri continues to grow every day. The last video update was on Tuesday, May 9, and before that, the update was given on May 5, 2017.

We have a name for the calf! It will be announced LIVE from the Giraffe Barn, tomorrow morning during the 8 am hour of Good Morning America! Tune in to to see how the world voted! Thank you to all that voted; your contributions will be used for some great causes and towards amazing efforts! A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Did you watch the live giraffe cam while waiting for April to go into active labor? Did you see her give birth to Tajiri live online? Do you have plans to visit the Animal Adventure Park and if so, did you plan on being there for opening day? How will the delay impact your plans?

Do you like watching live animal cams? In addition to the live giraffe cam featuring April and Tajiri, there are live safari cams from Africa that feature hippos, giraffes, monkeys, lions, and more. You can watch a live safari in the video player below.

[Featured Image by Eric Isselee/Shutterstock]