Poll: When Thinking Of Trump The Words That Come To Mind Are ‘Idiot,’ ‘Incompetent,’ And ‘Liar,’ Voters Say

A new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday asked Americans, “What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?” The poll found that the most common responses to the question were, “idiot,” “incompetent,” and “liar.”

The three responses, “idiot,” “incompetent,” and “liar,” were all uncomplimentary words. “Idiot” occurred 39 times, “incompetent,” 31 times, “liar,” 30 times, “leader,” 25 times, and “unqualified,” 25 times.

Other uncomplimentary or negative words that topped the list were “stupid,” “arrogant,” “and “bully.” The negative words “ignorant,” “narcissist,” “a–hole,” “evil,” “greedy,” “bigot,” “disaster,” “crazy,” “buffoon,” “con-man,” “clown,” and “embarrassment,” also appeared on the list of words that Americans associated with the name of President Trump.

The poll found that of the top 20 words that respondents gave, only four, “strong, ” “great,” and “leader,” were complimentary. For other words, “president,” “business,” and “trying” were neutral.

The majority of respondents also agreed that Trump was “not honest,” lacked leadership skills, and did not care about the welfare of ordinary Americans. The also said he did not share the values of ordinary Americans and was not “level-headed.”

The majority of respondents disapproved of his job performance in diverse areas, such as the economy, immigration, foreign policy, and terrorism. The choice negative expressions reflected widespread scathing attitude to President Donald Trump amid plummeting job approval ratings.

Observers noted that the dominance of negative words on the list of words that respondents associated with Trump’s name was consistent with the low job approval ratings recent Quinnipiac surveys have indicated. In the latest poll, only 36 percent of respondents said they approved of the way Trump was handling his job as President, compared with 58 percent who disapproved.

The latest approval rating of 36 percent is only a percentage point above the 35 percent approval rating that Quinnipiac recorded last month, the lowest since Trump took office in January.

Probably the most revealing of the negative polling figures, according to analysts, was that Trump’s approval rating is also slipping among members of his core demographic base, white males. Trump’s approval rating among white males dropped below 50 percent in the latest survey. Forty-eight percent of white males said they agreed that the president was doing a good job while 46 percent disagreed. This represents a fall of 5 points in approval since the last poll (53 percent to 48 percent), according to Quinnipiac.

“There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers,” said Tim Malloy, deputy director of Quinnipiac University Poll.

“The erosion of white men, white voters without college degrees and independent voters, the declaration by voters that President Donald Trump’s first 100 days were mainly a failure and deepening concerns about Trump’s honesty, intelligence and level headedness are red flags that the administration simply can’t brush away.”

Ominously, 58 percent of voters said they wished to see the Democratic Party take over the House of Representatives in the next elections. This, according to Quinnipiac, was the widest margin the poll ever measured

The poll also found that 57 percent of respondents said they trusted the media more than Trump.

This is not the first time that Quinnipiac has conducted a poll asking respondents to say the first word that comes to mind when the name of a politician is mentioned. When Quinnipiac conducted a similar poll in August of 2015, respondents were asked about the presidential candidates. The most common words that respondents gave when the name of the Democratic president candidate Hillary Clinton was mentioned, were “liar” and “dishonest,” while the top responses for Trump at the time were “arrogant” and “blowhard.”

Trump himself had earlier responded with the word “evil,” when he was asked during the election campaign period which word he thought most aptly described his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The latest Quinnipiac poll, conducted from May 4 to May 9, surveyed 1,078 voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]