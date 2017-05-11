‘Little People, Big World’: Excitement Builds As Zach and Tori Roloff’s Baby Boy Could Arrive Any Day Now

Fans of Little People, Big World are in for truly exciting times as Zach and Tori Roloff prepare for the imminent arrival of their baby boy, something that could happen any day now. Zach Roloff really got people talking by sharing a brand new photograph on Instagram of his pregnant wife Tori, which shows that their son may have dropped already.

The last time that viewers of Little People, Big World were able to see a personal update from Tori Roloff on her pregnancy was on April 24, when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a caption that read, “Yup, still pregnant.”

With well-wishers all anxiously discussing Tori’s pregnancy in the comments section of her page, Tori Roloff revealed that she had already felt her first contraction and was one centimeter dilated, as In Touch Weekly report.

“36 weeks pregnant, felt my first contraction! One centimeter dilated, baby Roloff is the size of a watermelon.”

#storyofzachandtori #backgammon You win some and you lose some ;)…. what's the picture on the right have to do with backgammon? Nothing at all ????. #weekendidos A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on May 9, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

There is no doubt that Zach and Tori Roloff are elated over their future baby, and Little People, Big World fans will have noticed that Tori has been using the hashtag #ZandTPartyOfThree whenever she posts pictures of her baby bump.

Another person who is beside themselves with excitement over the new baby is soon-to-be grandmother Amy Roloff, who threw a baby shower with Tori’s mom for the couple, saying, “I’m so excited! The day is almost here. Us grandmas can’t wait.”

To celebrate the brand new season of Little People, Big World, Tori Roloff teased fans by posting a picture of the newly completed nursery, which is now all ready for the Roloff baby boy. Tori has obviously been quite busy preparing their new baby’s room while she is on maternity leave from her job as a Kindergarten teacher, and fans are really taken by what a beautiful job Tori and Zach Roloff have done. The walls have been painted with the scene of Tolkienesque winter mountains, and there are matching and perhaps handmade snow-covered mountain cushions for both the rocker-glider chair as well as the baby crib.

Our new season of Little People Big World starts tonight! Can't wait to show you all of the things we have been up to the last 9 months! ???????????? Hope you guys will be watching on #tlc at 9:00pm PT! #storyofzachandtori #ZandTpartyofthree #lpbw A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 2, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

With Tori Roloff 38 weeks pregnant now, viewers of Little People, Big World are wondering when the Roloff baby boy will be making his debut. Only 4 percent of babies are actually born on their estimated due date, according to the Perinatal Institute. There is generally a two- or three-week window on either side of a projected due date, and babies can safely arrive from anywhere between 37 to 42 weeks. In fact, 90 percent of babies are born in the two-week window before or after the due date, as BBC News note. This means that Tori and Zach Roloff could expect their little bundle of joy at any moment.

What will be Baby Roloff’s name? In a bonus segment of Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori Roloff discussed what their favorite baby names were, as In Touch Weekly reported. Zach said that he preferred what are more traditional names like Timothy, Jack, and Mike. Tori, on the other hand, seems to prefer more exotic and different names, although she does quite like Noah and Miles too.

“I like names that no everyone has. Like, when your child goes to school, he’s one of the only kids that has that name.”

Being pregnant is exciting enough. But being pregnant with three of your best friends is just unreal. We were all brought together by our husbands but the bond we've made will stay between us forever. I can not wait to see all of our kids romp around together! #LMSXS #ilovethesegems ???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 11, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Will the Roloff baby be a little person too? Even though Tori and Zach Roloff were told that ultrasounds showed their baby’s limbs to be below average, this is no guarantee, and the Little People, Big World stars will find that out when their son is born. Tori has admitted that the thought of their baby having Dwarfism does worry her.

“It’s a big deal. It is scary. No parent wants to hear that their child is different, no matter what.”

Zach Roloff helped his wife by telling her that while such a thing sounds scary, in reality, it is more “nerve-wracking” than anything else. Zach admitted on Little People, Big World that things had been somewhat challenging for him, but he acknowledged that children of all statures have issues.

“I had to have leg straightening, so I had two casts on. Then I had to go back into surgery sophomore year of high school, they added screws to the leg. So I’m not going to say, ‘Oh yeah, man, I wish my kid had dwarfism. All those struggles he’s going to go through? Heck yeah! Can’t wait!’ But I’m also not going to say, ‘I really hope [he’s] average height.’ Average height kids have issues, too.”

Despite any fears or concerns that the couple may have, Tori Roloff excitedly said, “Whatever pops out, we’re going to love it.”

When do you think Zach and Tori Roloff’s baby boy will be born and are you excited to see him put in an appearance on Little People, Big World?

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Facebook]