Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been polarizing viewers on The Voice ever since Season 12 debuted, but now reports are claiming that those behind the scenes of the NBC show think the couple’s relationship is turning viewers off the NBC show in droves as the current season begins to draws to a close.

According to a new report by Radar Online, those at The Voice supposedly aren’t too happy with Gwen and Blake ahead of next week’s semi-finals because the couple allegedly haven’t been packing on the PDA in recent episodes in the way that they’d hoped, which could potentially be contributing to the recent ratings fall.

“The ratings speak for themselves and others on staff are blaming Gwen and Blake for their lack of cooperation when it comes to giving the fans what they want,” claimed an insider, who also alleged that producers supposedly want to see Shelton make a big declaration of love – and potentially even propose – to Stefani in order to help boost fledgling ratings.

“Pressure is really mounting right now for Gwen and Blake to get engaged,” continued the source after Shelton recently hinted at a proposal. “Especially since the season is nearing the end.”

As the site pointed out, ratings for Season 12 have been falling recently and Stefani and Shelton’s PDA appears to have fizzled too, as Us Weekly reported that Gwen even recently jokingly flirted with a contestant on a recent episode in front of her boyfriend of over a year and a half.

Adjusted numbers for the May 9 episode of the singing show brought in just 8.69 million viewers according to TV By The Numbers, which is a big drop from the 13.03 million American’s the site reported tuned in to the season premiere back in February, which marked Stefani’s return to the singing series after two seasons away.

Furthermore, at this stage in the competition during Season 11, the site reported that 10.64 million viewers tuned in to see the Top 10 results, meaning the current season has comparably dropped close to 2 million viewers.

While neither Stefani nor Shelton have spoken out about the report and while it can’t be proven that the couple are to blame for the ratings drop, Radar Online’s insider claimed that Blake is supposedly “all about” putting his and Gwen’s romance on display in a big way, but alleged that it’s Stefani who doesn’t want to put their relationship on show just for ratings.

“Gwen is having a hard time listening to anything that they say because she feels kinda shafted by them,” claimed The Voice insider of Stefani, adding that “it seems like she is just over it at this point.”

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton nor NBC have commented on the outlet’s claims, though the report comes amid confirmation that Gwen and Alicia Keys will both be leaving the show after Season 12 to make way for Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson while Shelton and Adam Levine will continue on.

Gwen and Blake’s romance has notably been a big source of contention for fans of The Voice ever since Season 13 debuted in February.

While many fans have praised Shelton and Stefani for spreading the love and acting sweetly towards each other while on the show, particularly when the season first began, others haven’t exactly been shy about the fact that they aren’t the biggest fans of seeing Stefani and Shelton on the show together.

“#The Voice I am through with it, Gwen is so nauseating and the flirtation with Blake is sickening. Never watch again,” @lmcpherson2 tweeted of Shelton and Stefani, and @stewart_frances wrote on the social media site that they “won’t watch The Voice again” because “Gwen and Blake [are] toooo sickening.”

But while some slammed Stefani and her boyfriend, others tweeted that they were actually fans of seeing Blake and Gwen interact on the show.

“I’m loving this season of The Voice, the best yet! Love seeing Blake and Gwen together too!” viewer @jlynn5025 tweeted earlier this season, while @smokeydozen wrote of Stefani and Shelton together on The Voice back in February, “[It’s] so great seeing Gwen back on The Voice and her relationship with Blake is a special kind of love.”

