Gwen Stefani Ready To Split From Blake Shelton? Her Ex Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Demands ‘Sit-Down’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton both went through painful splits about two years ago, with Gwen breaking up with Gavin Rossdale and Blake ending his marriage to Miranda Lambert. As coaches on The Voice, Stefani and Shelton found love again after heartbreak. Blake has even bonded with her sons, while Gwen has faced rumors of engagement rings and baby bumps. But now a new report claims that Stefani is ready to pull the plug on her romantic relationship with Shelton, and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale is allegedly demanding a sit-down before the breakup.

Gwen’s romance with Blake is “faltering,” reported Life & Style. But even though the songstress, 47, and country crooner, 40, reportedly are about to watch their relationship fall apart in the public spotlight, Gavin is “demanding a sit-down” with the former lovebirds, according to sources quoted by the publication.

The insiders claimed that Rossdale is concerned that Shelton’s and Stefani’s split would hurt his sons, who are frequently photographed spending time with The Voice coaches on family-style outings. The three boys have even enjoyed some holidays with the couple rather than their biological father.

Consequently, Rossdale reportedly wants to meet with Blake and Gwen to ensure that the two aren’t bickering while his sons can hear them, said one of the sources.

“Gavin is a very concerned parent and wants to be sure Gwen and Blake aren’t arguing in front of the boys.”

Moreover, the insider revealed that Rossdale is worried about putting his sons through the emotional upheaval of yet another split in their young lives. Gavin and Gwen divorced in the summer of 2015. By November, Stefani and Shelton had gone public with their romance.

Now, if the alleged split between the songstress and Blake becomes final, it will mark the second breakup in less than two years for the three little boys. The youngsters range in age from Kingston, 10, to Zuma, eight, and Apollo, three.

All of Stefani’s and Rossdale’s sons reportedly have become increasingly close to Shelton. The little boys even wore matching styles during a visit to Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, and were seen enjoying a family-style vacation to Disneyland last year.

Reportedly acknowledging the warm bond between his sons and Blake, Rossdale is allegedly so concerned about the potential that Shelton and Stefani will split that he’s expressed his worries to the duo, said the insider.

“[Gavin Rossdale] has concerns [about] how the boys would handle a breakup.”

After the divorce from Gwen, Rossdale emphasized that he was focused on a top priority. And that’s to be an excellent father to their sons.

“I’m trying to be a really good dad,” emphasized Gavin.

While Rossdale reportedly stresses about how an impending split between Blake and Gwen would affect their sons, Stefani is described by the publication as “in denial.” Shelton did not attend Kingston and Zuma’s first Communion last month.

The source claimed that Gwen is attempting to keep the image of a picture-perfect romance with Shelton intact.

“She wants the world to think everything is perfect with Blake. But that’s just not the case anymore,” said the insider, who then described what went wrong.

“Gwen and Blake began to argue more. Then she started to realize they’re just too different to spend the rest of their lives together.”

If Shelton and Stefani do split, there’s one option that might avoid putting those three little boys through yet another breakup. And that’s if she and Gavin reunite. Although there’s a history of celebrity love lost and found (Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon), a new report makes it sound unlikely.

Gavin Rossdale Kiss Sophia Thomalla in London’s Primrose Hill https://t.co/6PO9E73xy1 pic.twitter.com/Ec0dBeK1pt — On Breaking (@NewsOnbreaking) April 1, 2017

Last month, photos of Rossdale canoodling with German model Sophia Thomalla went viral, and Stefani was “crushed,” a source told OK magazine.

“It clearly struck a nerve,” said the insider of those photos showing Gavin making out.

However, that didn’t mean that Stefani wants to reunite with Gavin, according to the source.

“Gwen couldn’t stop rolling her eyes. She said Gavin looked like a fool and she was glad to have gotten rid of him.”

In addition, Stefani reportedly set some rules for Rossdale’s new romance when it came to their children. The insider claimed that the songstress “wasted no time telling Gavin that she doesn’t want the kids anywhere near this girl, or any of the other people he’s sleeping with.”

As for what awaits followers of her romance with Blake, insiders predicted to Life & Style that it’s just a matter of time before the split becomes public knowledge, alleging that part of the reason for the breakup is that Shelton and Stefani have tried and failed to get pregnant.

“It’s only a matter of time before Gwen and Blake announce a split. At this point, they’re just going through the motions.”

But despite the reported differences, arguments, and Stefani’s alleged disappointment at not getting pregnant, Gavin Rossdale reportedly is willing to step forward to give her romance with Shelton a chance. The publication reported that Rossdale has even offered to take their sons for the summer to give his ex-wife the opportunity to put her focus on her faltering romance with Shelton.

“Gavin worries that another breakup will cause a lot of emotional despair,” explained the insider. “So he wants to sit down with Gwen and Blake to discuss everything.”

