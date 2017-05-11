Sean Spicer Bushes Photos: ‘Washington Post’ Says Spicer Was Among Bushes, Not In Bushes

“Sean Spicer bushes” is such a popular search term on Google that Google Trends currently reports “Sean Spicer Bushes” as receiving more than 20,000 searches on Thursday, May 11. That’s because the Washington Post issued the following update to their story wherein they claimed that Spicer was hiding in the bushes after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

“EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not ‘in the bushes,’ as the story originally stated.”

The original article from the Washington Post spoke about Spicer’s short interview with Fox Business on the grounds of the White House late Tuesday evening. The report from the Washington Post claimed that Spicer was having an impromptu meeting with staff from the White House nearby bushes, and then moved behind a tall hedge. The Washington Post article went on to claim that Spicer had to pass a cluster of reporters who would likely want to question him about President Trump’s controversial firing of Comey, in order for Spicer to return to his office. As a result, Spicer agreed to speak briefly with journalists as long as there was no video of Spicer’s interview recorded.

“[Spicer] disappeared into the shadows, huddling with his staff near a clump of bushes and then behind a tall hedge. To get back to his office, Spicer would have to pass a swarm of reporters wanting to know why President Trump suddenly decided to fire the FBI director…After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the darkness and among the bushes near these sets, Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so. Spicer then emerged.”

That’s why photos of Spicer like the ones below and above are darkened, due to Spicer commanding that the camera lights be turned off. Some of the camera lights from the broadcast camera can still be seen in photos that have emerged of Spicer’s interview.

“‘Just turn the lights off,’ Spicer ordered. ‘Turn the lights off. We’ll take care of this.'”

The interview with Spicer has caused the hashtag #SpicerBushes to become a thing on Twitter. However, with reporters eager to interview Spicer about the thought process behind President Trump’s firing of former FBI Director Comey, there is no readily available video coverage of what Spicer said to journalists near the bushes that night.

According to the Washington Post, Spicer’s sudden news conference came prior to Spicer taping TV interviews in the West Wing.

The fallout from Spicer’s news conference near the bushes, along with the melee over the Washington Post’s correction stating that Spicer was among the bushes and not in the bushes has given birth to articles like “The Daily Spicer: Bushes Edition” from the publication. In that opinion piece, Spicer was described as struggling to conduct the sudden interview near the bushes that night. Spicer stood in the darkness near the bushes while attempting to answer questions about recent White House happenings.

In addition, memes like the following are breaking out on Twitter, with folks using Photoshop and other photo-editing software to place Spicer in a variety of hedges and bushes. People are also likening Spicer to Homer Simpson, hiding in the bushes.

With the correction to Spicer standing nearby the bushes instead of in the bushes, it is likely that memes about Spicer hiding in bushes will continue to be published on social media.

