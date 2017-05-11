Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘RHOA’ Over Breached Contract? Here’s Why Bravo Should Fire Her Now

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Phaedra Parks has been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta – at least that’s what every rumor is saying right now. It’s no secret that Parks shocked everyone by supposedly being behind one of the dirtiest rumors on the show. She supposedly said that Kandi Burruss had told her that she wanted to drug Porsha Williams for the sake of having sex with her. Williams blindly believed her friend and she would slam Kandi because she thought it was true. However, it sounds like Phaedra was ready to breach her own contract with Bravo for some reason and this is why she was supposedly fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a new Page Six report, Phaedra Parks may have crossed the line and it may have been enough to get her fired. While the Bravo network hasn’t said anything about her behavior on the show, she did sign a contract prior to filming and there may be a clause in this contract about lying. The show is supposed to be an honest representation of people’s lives, so when rumors are made up for the sake of ruining other people’s reputations, it doesn’t have the “real” factor that Bravo is looking for. If what sources say is indeed true, Parks should be fired immediately.

“There are lines listed in all cast members’ contracts that they cannot cross,” a source told Page Six about her behavior, adding, “Libel is one of them. She’s in breach of contract and the cast basically said, ‘Us or her.'”

Of course, libel is the action of publishing false statements about a person so that it hurts the person’s reputation. And this is exactly what Phaedra Parks did in regards to Kandi, as she made her out to look like a rapist.

“Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall,” an insider has revealed to Page Six about Parks, which is interesting because she knows what it would mean if she broke her contract with Bravo.

Phaedra is a lawyer and she knows that a breached contract could have severe consequences. She has said that a producer told her the rape rumor and she just repeated it, which turned into a horrible situation for her. But Parks should have thought twice about repeating the rumor. While she has apologized for repeating the rumor, it may be too late in regards to her spot on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. If Phaedra’s claims about a producer are true, then she could have legal grounds to sue Bravo for setting her up. But it may be a long battle that she will lose.

Some of her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members have issued statements about the shocking revelation and they have expressed shock and disappointment. But none of them have given Bravo the ultimatum about not filming with her, at least not public demands. However, sources say that the cast is shocked and they are now worried about the show’s future and their roles on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“This has come as a total shock,” a source has told Radar Onlineabout Parks’ behavior, adding, “They are now confused about how to act on the show, but if they are boring they will get FIRED too!”

What do you think of Phaedra Parks breaking her contract just to make Kandi look bad? Do you think she knew what she was doing since she’s a lawyer?

