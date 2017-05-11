Gladiators prepare yourselves. Scandal is set to come to an end after the upcoming Season 7. The news is expected to be made official next week, as multiple sources are confirming that the hit ABC political drama will be back for one final season before wrapping up the story for good.

According to TVLine, it was the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, who is made the decision to pull the plug on Scandal, and the network didn’t protest. The series, which stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, Washington D.C. fixer of political messes, is set to end with Season 7 in 2018.

Shonda Rhimes has revealed in the past that she didn’t believe Scandal was long for the TV world, unlike her medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, which will be entering its fourteenth season later this year. Shonda even revealed that she knows exactly what the end of the show is going to be.

“I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told. So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don’t think I’m going to change that.”

Back in January, ABC president Channing Dungey revealed to Variety that the decision to end Scandal, whenever that may be, would likely come straight from Shonda Rhimes.

“I would say yes, in Shonda’s head. I know already that she has some great ideas for next season, which will be season seven. We have not really talked about what happens after that. But I love the show and I would happily keep the show on as long as she feels that she has creative runway to write the show.”

Scandal has been a continued success for Shonda Rhimes and ABC. The drama turned actress Kerry Washington into a household name, and skyrocketed her to fame as a major leading lady. The series ratings have always been good, but the show just couldn’t become the next Grey’s Anatomy due to its storyline and character backbone.

The series has become a part of ABC’s huge Thursday night lineup, which also includes Rhimes’ other big hits, Greys and How To Get Away With Murder. Now, fans are wondering if Shonda will have a new drama on the horizon to replace the void that fans will feel after Scandal has ended.

Currently, Scandal is gearing up for an epic Season 6 finale. Mellie has been named the next President of the United States, and chosen the widow of Frankie Vargas to be her vice-president. Olivia and Fitz are finding ways to fight their enemies, and have officially reconnected in the romance department. However, there are a lot of loose ends to tie up for the final season of the show.

Fans need to find out what kind of president Mellie will be, and if Cyrus can get his life back on track. Scandal viewers also want to see Jake find some sort of happy ending, along with Huck and Quinn, who could still possibly end up together if Quinn decides to leave her current fiance Charlie. However, it seems that fans most want to see Olivia and Fitz be together in a healthy and stable relationship. Perhaps the couple will finally move out of Washington D.C. and to the house in Vermont that they’ve always dreamed about. Only time will tell if Shonda Rhimes will give her beloved characters a happy send off, or a drama filled ending.

What are your thoughts on the news that Scandal will end after Season 7? Will you miss watching the show every Thursday night on ABC?

[Featured Image by ABC]