Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Desperate To Get Pregnant With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez seems to have finally moved on from Justin Bieber with her rapper boyfriend The Weeknd. According to a new report, the “Same Old Love” hitmaker is ready to take her relationship with the Canadian singer to the next level.

A source told Radar Online that the 24-year-old songstress is desperate to have a baby with the 27-year-old record producer. Gomez allegedly thinks that a child with the “Starboy” singer would keep their love alive. She is scared that he will ditch her soon just like what Bieber did to her.

“Some of Selena’s family believes that she is trying to trap him into getting her pregnant,” an insider revealed. “She is not pregnant just yet, but she has been telling her friends and family that she wants almost nothing more than to have a baby right now!”

Gomez reportedly thinks that it is the right time to have a kid because that is the only thing that she has not yet experienced in life. However, most of the people close to the songstress think that her having a baby is not a good idea. There are also some members of her family who believe that she is still trying to get back at her ex-boyfriend Bieber.

According to reports, Justin was one of the reasons why Selena got into rehab. After the former child star completed her therapy, her mom Mandy Teefey, reportedly reached out to Bieber and asked him to leave her daughter alone. Her family reportedly feels that the Canadian pop star has affected the actress in a negative way.

“Mandy really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him,” an insider revealed to Life & Style. “Her addiction to Justin is what everyone is afraid is going to take the ultimate toll. Justin takes her to a dark place mentally, and she really can’t let go.”

It seems that Mandy has nothing to worry about anymore because her daughter appears to be madly in love with her new boyfriend. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been caught packing on the PDA in several occasions. The first time they flaunted their romance was back in January when they were spotted kissing outside a restaurant in Santa Monica. Since then, the lovebirds have become inseparable but she only made their relationship Instagram official last month.

Selena Gomez and Abel Tesfaye made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala 2017. The songstress’ mother was really happy to see her daughter happy again. Mandy reportedly commented on the lovebird’s photo shared by The Weeknd on Instagram.

“Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love,” she wrote. “Mama is happy.”

Teefey also shared the cute couple’s photo on her Instagram account. She told her followers that she is happy that her daughter is happy, but she had to disable the comments to avoid negative remarks like name calling and uneducated opinions.

Abel seems to have already won the heart of Selena’s mom and the rest of her family. According to Hollywood Life, the former Disney Channel star brought her cousin and godson to one of her boyfriend’s shows and they had a great time. The Weeknd was reportedly excited to perform in front of her girlfriend’s family and his efforts paid off because they were blown away by his performance. “The Hills” singer also went out of his way just to win Gomez’s mom.

“He wants to show Mandy how much he loves and cares for her daughter and assure her that he would always respect, look after and protect her,” their source said. “Mandy is just crazy about him.”

Since nothing and no one seems to be getting in the way of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship, does this mean that her plans of getting pregnant could happen anytime soon? The Grammy Award winner seems to love babies. He even shared a photo carrying his manager’s newborn baby on Instagram and named himself as Uncle Abel.

