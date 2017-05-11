Kourtney Kardashian Gets Naked Again, Strips Down For Nude Photo Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian is getting naked once again and stripping down for a nude photo shoot.

Just weeks after celebrating her 38th birthday by sharing a nude video with her fans on social media, Kourtney is now taking it all off again in a water photo shoot in her birthday suit.

E! News posted footage of Kardashian getting naked for the cameras as her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian looked on during a new clip taken from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and the mom of three is proving that she’s certainly not afraid to show off her body.

The naked photoshoot when down when the Kardashian family were enjoying a vacation to Costa Rica earlier this year and shows Kardashian putting everything on display during the very revealing shoot to celebrate her 38th birthday last month.

The clip from the upcoming episode of the E! reality show shows Kourtney naked in a pool while showing off a number of impressive hair flips in front of Kylie, Kim, and Khloe who shouted encouragement to their sister from the side-lines.

“I honestly was worried about you after [giving birth to] Penelope. I did think, like, she’s gone,” Khloe told Kourtney after seeing her strip down and get naked for the Costa Rica photo shoot. “Now, she’s YOLO-ing it up, f***ing bomb ass body, naked in the pool and your sisters should be afraid of you.”

Jenner then revealed that she was “jealous” of sister Kourtney’s nude shoot, joking, “I want to get in. I’m so jealous!”

Kourtney previously gave fans a look at her nude shoot on Instagram on her birthday on April 18.

Giving fans a sneak peek at the nude shoot by sharing a snap from the session, Kardashian photo a picture that showed her perfecting the hair flip pose while in the water alongside the caption, “Birthday suit.”

Since then, Kourtney has only continued to strip down on social media, even sharing a video of herself completely naked and writhing around in the shallow end of a swimming pool while on a trip to South America with a group of friends and sister Kim.

Kourtney Kardashian shocked her fans with a naked video on April 25 after she took to Snapchat to share the clip that showed someone who looked a lot like Kourtney completely nude and doing a spin while splashing around in a pool during the luxury vacation for her big birthday celebration.

The naked Snapchat video was posted by Entertainment Tonight, who noted that although the clip was a little blurred and didn’t show off too much because it shot from a few yards away, “there’s no denying that the reality star is completely in the buff.”

Shortly after, Kourtney then shared another nearly nude photo with her fans, taking to Instagram to give her millions of followers an over-the-shoulder shot of her butt while wearing a thong swimsuit.

“This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico,” Kardashian captioned the very revealing image.

As for why Kourtney has been stripping down and getting nude so much recently, a source recently alleged to Hollywood Life that the mom of three has been getting naked to encourage women – and particularly other moms – to embrace their bodies.

“While many people will think that being 38-years-old is over the hill, [Kourtney] wants to turn that thought process upside down,” a Kardashian insider told the site after Kourtney posted her completely nude birthday suit photo.

Adding that Kardashian “is not ashamed of getting older” and thinks that “no one else should feel that way either,” the source added that the mom of three reportedly wants to “show everyone that it is a good thing because she still looks good, especially after having three kids.”

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian stripping down and getting naked for the cameras once again?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Manuka Doctor]