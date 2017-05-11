Ashley Olsen Has Lyme Disease? Mary-Kate And Twin’s Rumors Also Include Drugs, Plastic Surgery, Anorexia

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen have grown up in the public spotlight, with the twins finding fame at a very young age on television and in movies. But in recent years, the Olsen twins have increasingly seemed to hide from publicity, with rumored reasons ranging from Ashley’s alleged Lyme disease to Mary-Kate’s battle with anorexia. Their appearance at the recent Met Gala also raised new rumors of plastic surgery, along with drugs.

Ashley and Mary-Kate reigned throughout the 1990s as the nation’s most popular twins. Now, however, the alleged reclusive tendencies of the Olsen twins have sparked rumors about why they’re reportedly spending so much time in hiding, reported In Touch.

The Olsen twins occasionally appear on the red carpet, or for appearances that promote their famous fashion brand, The Row. But when Mary-Kate and Ashley were seen at the 2017 Met Gala, fans speculated about why they looked so different and why they have avoided the public spotlight.

On Twitter, some fans speculated that the Olsen twins looked different because of plastic surgery.

“The Olsen twins look sick,” tweeted one follower. “That must suck to get plastic surgery then look in the mirror & see how it ruined you instead of make you better.”

The way mary kate and ashley olsen have aged + plastic surgery is actually frightening — victoria rose (@mardy_bummed) May 2, 2017

While fans speculate about plastic surgery, Mary-Kate and Ashley have avoided the topic. But Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Rian Maercks, who has not treated the Olsen twins, told the publication that the notable difference in their appearance could result from smoking rather than plastic surgery.

“The majority of the changes we see could be due to accelerated aging associated with nicotine products, tobacco, or other environmental factors.”

And then there are the drug rumors. Neither Ashley nor Mary-Kate has addressed those rumors, nor have those allegations been confirmed. However, some Twitter users have alleged that the Olsen twins have used drugs.

“The Olsen twins are only 30 and look like death. This is why you don’t do drugs,” tweeted one fan after their Met Gala appearance.

It’s been years since the Olsen twins retired from acting after earning fame on Full House. They starred in 2004’s New York Minute, but it wasn’t until 2009 that Ashley offered up her own view on why she decided to exit her acting career.

“Listen, I used to be in the entertainment industry,” Ashley said in 2009. “I decided at 18 that I don’t really want to do this anymore. I wanted to explore other things, and with that came The Row.”

Mary-Kate took on a few roles, including Weeds in 2007 and the film Beastly in 2011. But as for why the Olsen twins continue to avoid the spotlight or take on new roles, some fans have speculated that Mary-Kate’s alleged battle with anorexia and Ashley’s reported suffering from Lyme disease are linked.

“Ashley olsen has Lyme disease and Mary-Kate has spent years battling anorexia, so don’t go round bashing how they looked at the met gala,” defended one Twitter fan.

Ashley olsen has Lyme disease and Mary-Kate has spent years battling anorexia, so don't go round bashing how they looked at the met gala — G (@xgeorgiahxo) May 3, 2017

When Netflix launched its reboot of Full House, titled Fuller House, some fans were hopeful that Mary-Kate and Ashley would join the stars who had returned for the new show. But the Olsen twins reportedly refused.

“You’d have to ask them,” said their former co-star John Stamos.

“They just were afraid of acting. They don’t consider themselves actresses.”

As for the allegations that Mary-Kate suffered from an eating disorder, the publication reported that in 2004, she went to an unnamed facility to be treated for anorexia.

“This is a challenge that Mary-Kate has made a decision to face,” said her rep, Michael Pagnotta, regarding the news. “This is a challenge she will meet.”

Although Ashley remains single, Mary-Kate tied the knot with French banker Olivier Sarkozy, who is 17 years older, in a private wedding ceremony in 2015. The Olsen twin recently talked about life as a housewife.

“I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner.”

As for Mary-Kate’s twin, her sometimes-fatigued appearance has been linked to Lyme disease, reported the Daily Mail.

Some rumors have attributed the Olsen twins’ decision not to participate in Fuller House to Ashley’s alleged diagnosis of Lyme disease.

In 2015, Radar Online also reported that Ashley had been diagnosed with Lyme disease several years ago, and that she had a “grim prognosis,” quoting an insider’s description.

“[Ashley is] in a lot of pain.”

The source also said that Ashley suffered from fatigue as a result of the Lyme disease. Spread through ticks, her illness reportedly required her to spend time away from work.

“Her symptoms have gotten worse,” said the insider. “She’s had to take a step back from her business.”

The source also claimed that Mary-Kate’s twin was resting “a lot at home,” describing the former actress as “having a difficult time.” Symptoms of Lyme disease can range from brain fog to pain and fatigue.

“She’s really struggling [with]…pain and her exhaustion,” added the insider.

Celebrities who have confirmed and discussed their own battles with Lyme disease include Kelly Osbourne, Avril Lavigne, and Yolanda Hadid, as the Inquisitr reported. As a result of a mild winter and warming climate, experts are warning that the nation has become a breeding ground for ticks. This year reportedly will rank among the worst for new Lyme disease infections.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]