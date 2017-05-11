Does Kailyn Lowry have a new man in her life?

Over the weekend, the Teen Mom 2 star, who is due to give birth to a third child in the coming weeks, sparked romance rumors after she was seen running errands in Los Angeles with a mystery man and then shared a photo of the two of them in bed together.

After sharing the post on Snapchat, Kailyn Lowry faced tons of backlash from fans who found the photo to be extremely inappropriate, considering she is currently expecting a baby with Chris Lopez. However, according to a source, their time together wasn’t romantic.

“They were just hanging out,” an insider told Radar Online after the photo was shared. “[Kailyn Lowry] was in bed because her feet were so swollen. DJ was in LA for something else and hung out with her, Amber [Portwood] and Matt [Baier] when he was done.”

Kailyn Lowry ended up deleting the photo of herself and her mystery man due to the extensive backlash she received but around the time the photo was shared, she and the same man stepped out in L.A., where Lowry was attending the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

On Monday, E! News shared a report about Kailyn Lowry and her alleged “new man.”

“[Kailyn Lowry] insisted he was just a friend but then they did a Snapchat of them in bed together,” a source shared. “She was upset by the negative response to the Snap. [Her ex] Javi Marroquin was especially angry about it and let her know.”

Kailyn Lowry was married to Javi Marroquin from 2012 to 2016 and in May of last year, their divorce plans were announced. Months later, Lowry and Lopez began dating and quickly conceived a child before parting ways weeks later.

“[Kailyn Lowry] really has nothing to do with Chris, the father,” the E! News insider continued. “She plans on raising the baby on her own.”

As for Kailyn Lowry’s potential new romance, the reality star’s mystery man, who has now been identified as a man named DJ, recently spoke out about their relationship, revealing that he and Lowry aren’t dating.

“[Kailyn Lowry] and I are friends,” DJ told Radar Online on May 10. “Just friends.”

Kailyn Lowry hasn’t revealed an exact due date, but in an Instagram post days ago, she said her baby would arrive in the coming weeks. Lowry previously noted summer as her season of birth and has also said she is waiting to find out her child’s gender until the birth.

Kailyn Lowry is currently mom to two sons, seven-year-old Isaac, from her relationship with Jo Rivera, and three-year-old Lincoln Mashall, from her marriage to Marroquin.

Just before her marriage to Marroquin came to an end, Kailyn Lowry informed her then-husband that she was completely done having children and intended to focus on her career, rather than expanding her family.

“I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she wrote in a recent blog. “Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more.”

Kailyn Lowry and her family are expected to return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8. A premiere date has not yet been confirmed.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]