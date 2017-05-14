Donald Trump Looks For New FBI Director Following Tweets About ‘Tapes’ Against James Comey

American political situations keep surprising world players with controversies surrounding President Donald Trump since he took the president’s office in January. With the sudden “disrespectful” firing of FBI director James Comey, the president’s intentions have begun to be questioned.

While the firing of Comey is still being investigated, Donald Trump already moved on with an announcement on Saturday, which stated that he has begun looking for a new FBI director. The White House claimed that 11 people were being considered for the position, including acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, New York Appeals Court Judge Michael Garcia, Republican Senator John Cornyn, and ex-Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher. The list also includes two more names – FBI special agent Adam Lee and U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson.

Despite Donald Trump’s consideration of the names for the FBI director’s position, America still seems to have doubts over the sudden firing of Comey. Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders put forth the reason behind Donald Trump firing James Comey and said that the administration did not trust him anymore. Sanders told reporters on Wednesday that neither the government nor “the rest of the FBI” had confidence in Comey, which led to his firing. The White House claimed that the FBI director was unable to control the leaks of sensitive information to the media.

While there are speculations that the American president fired Comey following the reports that claimed the director made misstatements over Trump’s Democrat presidential rival Hillary Clinton’s emails, Donald Trump has something different to say. The president posted a message for Comey on Twitter and referred to evidence that happens to have recorded the president’s conversation with the FBI official on January 27.

Trump has claimed that Comey told him thrice that he was not the target of the Russian investigation being conducted by the FBI.

“James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

“President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement. “‘The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,’ said President Trump.”

Though the American population is still trying to figure out the intentions of Donald Trump and James Comey, the latter seems to have decided to take revenge on the U.S. president. The FBI director declined to be present at the Senate Intelligence Committee’s closed hearing on Tuesday. However, he specified that he will be back in an open session against Trump, which will be one of the most-watched political events in America. Furthermore, Comey’s farewell letter also indicated that the Russian Federation investigation must continue.

Donald Trump’s sudden firing of James Comey is being compared to an important American event of October 1973. In the event, then-president Richard M. Nixon dismissed top justice department officials to put a halt to the processes that flamed the Watergate scandal. This led to the demand of Nixon’s impeachment, which made him resign.

Donald Trump will not be out of the office even if he is impeached if he manages to get the Senate’s support. In December 1998, Bill Clinton was impeached but the Senate supported and he continued to be in office. The similar was the case of President Andrew Johnson.

The series of events has come following the accusation of the involvement of Russian authorities in U.S. presidential elections 2016, leading to Trump’s victory. It will be interesting to see if the threatening claims made by Donald Trump are found true or Comey’s revengeful open house proceeding manages to lead to the president’s impeachment.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images]