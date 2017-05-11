Brad Pitt Reportedly Forced To Take All The Blame In His Nasty Split From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt confessed it all in a revealing interview last week and even took the blame for his ugly divorce with Angelina Jolie — but was there something more behind the exclusive interview? According to BE Entertainment, Jolie actually forced Pitt to spill his secrets as part of their divorce agreement.

“There’s no doubt this was part of their divorce deal,” an insider revealed. “Everyone’s convinced it was one of her conditions for him to see the kids.”

Pitt sat down with GQ Style and admitted to an array of personal struggles, including boozing and smoking marijuana. The shocking interview came out of nowhere and was Pitt’s first confessional since Jolie filed for divorce in September.

“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something,” Pitt recalled. “I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

The insider, who broke the details to New Idea magazine, says that Jolie was enraged when the media and Hollywood took Pitt’s side in the split. What made it even worse was that she had been trying to ruin his reputation in the months following the breakup.

“Angie will never get over the fact everyone turned on her,” the source shared. “She knew he was going to be doing press and she insisted via her judge that he take the blame and own up to his mistakes.”

Pitt’s confessional did exactly that. Not only did the actor admit to boozing too much but he flat out took the blame for the split. “I am those things I don’t like,” he said. “That is a part of me… I am those mistakes.”

Although the divorce has been nasty at times, Radar Online reports that it actually enabled Brad Pitt to get the help he needed. In fact, Pitt attended AA meetings, enrolled in some art therapy, and even hired a recovery chef to get his life back on track. Based on his recent interview and public appearances, Pitt is doing better than ever.

“Brad’s sober chef has worked out a meal plan with him that is specifically designed for people who have quit boozing and drugs and have a hard time eating full meals because of withdrawal and stress,” a source told the outlet.

Pitt’s hard work in the wake of the divorce is paying off. According to Hollywood Life, Jolie is moving back into Pitt’s neighborhood with their six kids. The actress has purchased a new house in Los Feliz so that the children can have better access to their dad. This marks the first time Pitt has been close to the kids since Jolie whisked them away to Malibu last year.

An inside source revealed that Pitt hoped Jolie would purchase a home within walking distance to his house and it sounds like she did just that. Jolie’s new $25 million mansion is less than two miles from Pitt’s compound.

Jolie’s house features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The two share six children together, including Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne, and Knox. It isn’t clear if the move is a sign that they are on the verge of finalizing their divorce, but it’s definitely a good sign for the kids and Pitt.

Jolie has not commented on the rumors surrounding her involvement in Pitt’s confessional. The two moved their divorce to a private judge so it’s unclear how close they are to working out a custody agreement and finally moving on with their lives.

