Scott Disick’s Alcohol Addiction Gets Worse After Learning Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick’s alcohol addiction has turned for the worse since learning that Kourtney Kardashian has been dating 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima. According to sources close to Scott, his booze consumption has drastically increased in the last few weeks — so much so that they think he might need to undergo rehab, as reported by TMZ.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship has been nothing short of chaotic in the last several months. As those who’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians already know by now, Scott has been trying to rekindle his relationship with Kourtney. So far, his attempts have failed, although Kardashian hadn’t exactly discouraged him from trying again.

“Gone too far”: Friends say Scott Disick is drinking again and his only way out is rehab. https://t.co/bVrxGDV6Yq pic.twitter.com/BCbUtlmTgX — Stellar Magazine (@stellarmagazine) May 11, 2017

But suddenly out of nowhere comes the report that Kourtney Kardashian is dating Younes Bendjima. Disick reportedly felt hurt and betrayed when he learned about the affair. Since then, Scott reportedly wallowed in alcohol to drown away his grief over the betrayal, so much so that he organized booze-fueled parties at his home for weeks. Sources say Disick also rekindled his regular haunts at night clubs since Kourtney’s “betrayal.”

Last week might have been pretty tough for Scott Disick as reports claim that Kourtney Kardashian got cozy with her new boyfriend for his 24th birthday on May 5.

E! News confirmed that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima celebrated Cinco de Mayo by having a romantic date at Il Cielo Restaurant. The pair reportedly arrived at the venue at around 9:30 and spent nearly three hours there before leaving. Sources claim that the couple were “very cozy” inside the restaurant and were seen “holding hands and sneaking in kisses.”

While Kourtney and the former boxer were spotted spending time together on numerous occasions, a source told E! News that the relationship is “casual,” although “they are really getting to know each other and having fun.”

Kourtney Is ‘Having Fun’ with Younes Bendjima and ‘Doesn’t Care’ When Scott ‘Pouts’ over Her Moving On: Source https://t.co/wsSoK4nEpb — People Magazine (@people) May 5, 2017

Kardashian and Bendjima reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week in October, and since then have been seeing each other on a regular basis.

As previously mentioned, Scott Disick isn’t liking the affair one bit, and is feeling livid over the fact that the couple’s photos can be seen all over the web.

“Scott doesn’t like Kourtney dating Younes at all,” E! News’ insider said. “He doesn’t want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can’t stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes.”

Another insider echoed the claim.

“Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone,” the insider explained. “He’ll always love her, regardless of their status.”

Scott Disick, who has long struggled with alcohol addiction, finally decided to do something about his problem by going to rehab in October 2014. He left rehab in November, but after a few months was spotted drinking again at Up & Down nightclub in New York.

Scott and Kourtney split in June 2015 after nine years together, but there had always been hope that they would reconcile. Late last year there had been reports claiming that the two have reunited to give their relationship another try. There were many photos to support the claim as well, as the pair were photographed getting cozy while enjoying a holiday together with their kids Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and 2-year-old Reign. The reconciliation rumors were coupled with reports that Scott Disick has “mellowed out and hasn’t been partying.” A source for People also claimed that Kourtney was “very happy” to be living with Scott under the same roof again.

Do you think there’s a chance for Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian to get back together? Or has Kourtney moved on with new boyfriend Younes Bendjima? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images]