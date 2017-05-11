Did Melania Trump Agree To Sign A ‘Pre-Baby Body’ Contract Before Having Barron Trump?

Nearly every president in the history of the United States made the traditional effort to seem like they have a happy marriage and family life. However, the long-running tradition has been put to a stop when Donald Trump became president.

Even as early as inauguration day, it was evident that something was off between Melania Trump and Donald Trump, especially when considering how the Trumps arrived at the White House to greet Barack and Michelle Obama. Numerous video clips reveal that Donald Trump rushed to greet the Obamas, leaving Melania Trump to make a rather awkward walk to catch up with them, alone. Everything that followed told the same story, that Melania Trump and Donald Trump weren’t a happy couple.

A Vanity Fair report claims that the first couple actually hit a rough patch in their marriage after only 6 months of being wed. Apparently, Melania was 35-years-old at the time when she was pregnant with Barron Trump. Donald Trump seems to believe that Melania’s age at the time was “checkout time” for women as he told Howard Stern.

However, there are claims that reveal Barron’s existence was made possible by a certain “condition” Donald Trump required Melania Trump to agree to. Apparently, a visitor witnessed in one of Trump’s homes that late during the pregnancy, Donald Trump revealed that he only agreed to have a baby provided that Melania would “get her body back” after giving birth.

Our family truly enjoyed hosting today's #EasterEggRoll. Thank you to all of the volunteers who worked hard to make it a success.

According to the visitor, the agreement was more of a contract, and as a result, Melania promised Donald that she would make sure that everything would go back to the way it was after she had the baby.

AOL reveals that the same visitor also mentioned that he observed Donald Trump’s treatment toward the pregnant Melania was as though he was doing her a favor. The president would throw around statements like “you wanted to have a baby.” Instead of doing the husband-like gestures like asking if she was okay or how she felt.

However, MarieClaire reveals that the spokesperson of Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham disputed the contents of the Vanity Fair article. Grisham even defended Trump, saying that Donald was actually “very warm and supportive throughout her pregnancy.”

Unfortunately, the rough patch in their marriage did not end with the pregnancy contract Donald Trump insisted on. Apparently, Donald Trump became busy with The Apprentice and Melania was left to tolerate all the obscenities her husband and Howard Stern would do which seldom objectify women.

#DonaldTrump, #MelaniaTrump, and #BarronTrump at the US Open, 2005.

During Donald’s ventures with The Bachelor, he openly agreed with Stern that his daughter, Ivanka Trump was “a piece of ass.” To make matters worse, Donald Trump also made an insensitive joke about his wife. The president explained that if Melania ended up mangled after a horrible car crash, he would still love her as long as her breasts remained intact. The car crash joke was not the worst of all the comments Trump made with Stern, Donald even agreed to a metaphorical invitation from Stern “to bang 24-year-olds.”

Finally, the “grab them by the pussy” tape was leaked and it revealed how Donald Trump bragged to Billy Bush of Access Hollywood about touching a woman’s private area. Apparently, the footage was taken during his first year of marriage with Melania Trump. Donald Trump was in an Access Hollywood bus on his way to film a Days of Our Lives segment when he and Billy started talking about women.

#MCM young #PresidentTrump.

“I just start kissing them, Just kiss, I don’t even wait.” Donald boasted. “when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p*ssy, you can do anything.”

Moreover, Trump defended himself, saying that it was all “locker-room talk,” and believed that he had nothing to apologize for.

Evidently, Melania Trump had to put up with a lot when it came to her husband’s ventures, even going as far as defending her husband and his behavior in the leaked tape, saying it was just “boy talk.”

Fortunately, her son, Barron Trump, 11 serves as Melania’s happiness and even gives her life meaning. As expected, Melania has done a great job in raising the sweet and well behaved Barron Trump and even fought against all odds to stay in New York after her husband won the presidency.

[Featured Image By Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]