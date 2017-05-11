‘The Voice’ Season 13 Coaches Confirmed: Gwen Stefani Leaving, Are Adam Levine And Blake Shelton Staying?

The Voice has officially announced its coaches for Season 13 and both Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys are waving bye bye to the coaching panel, but are Adam Levine and Blake Shelton staying?

Ahead of the Season 13 premiere of the NBC show set to debut this coming September, NBC confirmed which famous faces fans can expect to see searching for talent and – in what will likely come as great news for long time fans of the show – the network confirmed that mainstay judges Adam and Blake will both be back for their thirteenth consecutive season.

Despite a whole lot of speculation over whether Blake and Adam would stay or go, Us Weekly is confirming that Shelton and Levine will officially be back on set where they’ll be joined on the set by two new females as both Gwen and Alicia are confirmed to be leaving after the current round wraps.

While Stefani and Keys are out, it has been confirmed that Miley Cyrus – who was announced to return last year – will officially be back and will be joined on the show by Jennifer Hudson who will be heading to the U.S. version of the hit after appearing on the The Voice U.K. earlier this year.

Alicia already confirmed that she would be leaving The Voice last month, revealing that she wanted to spend more time with her two sons as well as shift her focus back to music.

“It’s a lot of time away,” Alicia recently told People of going back and forth from the east coast to the west coast to shoot the show alongside Blake, Adam, and Gwen. “I want to make sure [my kids] have consistency and are not being dragged from here to there all the time.”

As for Gwen, she’s yet to comment on why she’s leaving The Voice for the next round of shows and will no longer be sitting alongside Adam and boyfriend Blake, though she did admit to TV Guide just last month that she was actually hoping to stick around with Levine and Shelton.

“I don’t know anything yet,” Gwen said in April. “I would be open to continuing; I love it.”

But while Gwen Stefani hasn’t yet officially commented on her leaving or the new coaches, The Voice fans haven’t been shy about expressing their opinions about the upcoming judging panel online.

The Voice fans have flocked to social media ever since it was announced that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine would be joined by Jennifer and Miley later this year, with some fans responding with glee to the shakeup and others making it clear that they’re not exactly too happy about Blake and Adam getting two new co-coaches.

“@NBCTheVoice you just broke my heart. The Voice won’t be the same without Gwen. #bringgwenback,” @MelissaMissya tweeted after hearing the news that Stefani will not be back for Season 13 of The Voice alongside Shelton and Levine, while @Cheese_24 added of the new coaches joining Blake and Adam, “Ugh! Looks like my Mon & Tues just opened up this fall since I won’t be watching The Voice. Let me know when Gwen Stefani is coming back.”

“If Alicia isn’t going to be a judge on The Voice next season then I’m not watching,” @TrueJenna tweeted of Alicia leaving, and Gwen fan @sshefani hit back after hearing the coaches announcement, “I love Blake but I’m not watching The Voice next season.”

NBC made the big coaches announcement amid a whole lot of speculation about whether or not Levine and Shelton would return for another season, as both Blake and Adam have been playing pretty coy amid speculation they may have run their course as coaches after being on the show since it first began in 2011.

Both Adam and Blake have lamented in recent months that they would not be willing to take a season off from The Voice, and will instead continue to do consecutive cycles as coaches until they decide it’s time to quit for good.

“I will tell you this much: I will never take a season off,” Levine recently told Yahoo! about being a coach on the popular NBC show. “If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter, in perpetuity, for the rest of my life,” Adam added.

Blake then echoed that sentiment in a more recent interview with TV Guide, where he too confirmed that just like Adam he will not take a season off from The Voice only to return at a later date.

“I won’t ever take a break from the show,” Shelton said when asked how long he sees himself continuing on with The Voice last month. “I’ll either do it or I’m quitting,” Blake continued, before joking, “or I’m going to get fired!”

Will you watch The Voice Season 13 with Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton as coaches?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]