Chris Soules Remains In Hiding In Iowa As Hollywood Pals Try To Reach Out Following Deadly Crash

Chris Soules has not been seen in public since his first preliminary hearing following the fatal car crash that left an Iowa neighbor dead, and he does not appear to be living at his home. Sources told E! News Soules has not been seen coming or going from his Arlington, Iowa residence, despite remodeling work being done at the property. Soules is thought to be sequestered inside his parent’s house just outside of Arlington. Another source revealed that Soules’ dad, Gary Soules, was recently seen at a gas station, but Chris was not with him.

Chris Soules will have to leave his parents house on May 23 for his arraignment at the Buchanan County Courthouse. Earlier this week, Chris was formally charged with felony hit-and-run after leaving the site of the fatal accident. Soules allegedly rear-ended a tractor driven by Kenny Mosher, an Iowa farmer who died at the scene.

Soules’ attorneys said the former reality star offered “reasonable assistance” to Mosher by calling 911, identifying himself, and staying at the location of the accident until emergency responders arrived. Chris was charged with leaving the scene after law enforcement agents arrested him at his home hours later. According to the Los Angeles Times, Soules is now expected to enter a plea to the Class D felony on May 23, and if found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison and a $7,500 fine.

Chris Soules rose to fame after starring on ABC’s The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Dancing With the Stars. But he has been vocal about his lonely life in Iowa since stepping away from the spotlight.

“It’s been really, still hard,” Chris told People after his split from Bachelor fiancee, Whitney Bischoff.

“I feel like I’m saying this all the time, but you watch the show, and you watch the reason that I went on the show, because I live in the middle of nowhere, and there’s not a lot of women, so it’s hard to date. After dating 30 women on national television, I don’t know if it jades you a little bit, and if it doesn’t work out, you kind of feel like taking a break from dating.”

At the time, Soules said he was focusing on his business and charitable endeavors, but he added that he wanted nothing more than “a family and children and a wife and a partner in life.”

“I’m conscientious about who that’s going to be and knowing that I make the right decision for myself, my family, and my business,” Chris said. “Somebody who can embrace what I’m doing and appreciate all those things. And that’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of time.”

While Chris Soules is keeping a low profile ahead of his arraignment, his reality TV pals in Hollywood are keeping him in their thoughts. Soules’ Dancing With the Stars co-star Val Chmerkovskiy told People he reached out to Chris following the deadly crash.

“I tried to reach out [to him],” Chmerkovskiy said of Soules.

“I think there’s so much going on in his life that I might not be his first priority, but I’m going to keep trying to reach out. … It’s really hard to comprehend…The tragedy is obviously the life lost and the family that it impacts, but Chris is one of the nicest, most genuine people I’ve ever met. We actually became friends and kept in touch after the show. You don’t want to see such bad things happen to great people.”

DWTS pro dancer Sharna Burgess said she hasn’t tried to contact Chris, but she admitted his arrest came as a shock to her.

“[It’s] shocking,” Burgess told Us.

“I mean, he is the nicest, nicest guy. That doesn’t change anything. He made a mistake and I … I don’t even know what to say, but he is the nicest guy. He doesn’t have a bad bone in his body, but sometimes we accidentally do terrible things, I guess.”

Chris has also received support from several Bachelor alums, including close pals Like Pell and Marcus Grodd. Grodd told E! News that he is there for Soules if he needs him.

“It’s tragic that someone’s life has been lost and I’m sure Chris is scared,” Grodd told E. “I’m sure he’s devastated for the family and scared for himself. If he needs anything, I’m there.”

Soules’ former Bachelorette girlfriend Andi Dorfman told Entertainment Tonight she is saddened by the tragedy.

“It’s all very sad,” Dorfman told ET. “I haven’t talked to Chris yet but, knowing him, I know that he is probably devastated… You never want to hear that a friend has been involved in a horrific, life-altering tragedy like this. I’m just saddened for everyone involved.”

And the most recent Bachelor star, Nick Viall, told Us Weekly that while he hasn’t been in contact with Soules, he’s praying for everyone involved in the tragedy.

“It’s a terrible situation,” Viall said.

