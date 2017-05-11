Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo Fall Prey To Fake News, Shippers Vow To Take Action

For the past few weeks, South Korean stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have been victims of fake news and false headlines. The things they said were quoted out of context, according to SongSong Couple shippers.
Along with Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, now actor Park Bo-gum and actor Gong Yoo too have been dragged into this falsehood.
Last week, actress Song Hye-kyo was at Hong Kong to promote Esprit. Coincidentally, Gong Yoo was also in the country for his fan meeting.
While Song Hye-kyo’s photoshoot went well, what she said at a press conference was quoted out of context.
When a press reporter asked her if there’s a chance of the actress meeting Gong Yoo in Hong Kong, Song Hye-kyo mentioned that she wasn’t aware he was around, and, in any case, her schedules are so tightly packed that she wouldn’t be able to meet anyone.
“We’ve never done a production together before and I haven’t met him yet, so I don’t know him personally,” she said, according to a report by Soompi.
Song Hye-kyo was also asked if she would want to do a movie with Gong-yoo, to which she responded that she would love to work on a project with him if an opportunity arises.
A simple Q&A about Gong Yoo was quoted out of context by the news outlet, Korea Portal, which suggested speculations that Song Hye-kyo, who is reportedly in a relationship with her Descendants of the star Song Joong-ki, has now dumped him for Gong-yoo.
This has angered a lot of SongSong Couple shippers, who has vowed to take action against portals leaking fake news.
Although fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are aware that neither party has confirmed or denied that they are in a relationship, dragging actor Gong-yoo into this was uncalled for.
The portal also alleged that as Song Hye-kyo got her new haircut, and therefore, she broke up with Song Joong-ki.
The shippers have now requested fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to send screenshots of any negative remarks to them.
Incidentally, the same portal, in the past, alleged that Song Joong-ki and Park Bo-gum were gay and are dating—just because they acted together in a pizza commercial and attended a few fan meetings.
Recently, the actress was also fat-shamed on Instagram. Some commented that she had put on weight and the dress she is flaunting does not go with her looks.
The SongSong shippers, in an Instagram post, warned that screenshots of hate comments will be sent to UAA, the talent agency that handles Song Hye-kyo.
Dear SongSong Couple/ Kikyo Fans around the world..Regarding to malicious rumors and hurtful words thrown to our Beloved Song Hye Kyo, we ask you to please join us protecting her..She don't deserve to be bashed, Please share this to your friends in group to show ur love and support to our Song Hye Kyo..Thank You So much..For our love to SSC, FIGTHING???????????? . . #songsongcouple #kikyocouple #kikyo #songjoongki #songhyekyo
Meanwhile, fans, as always, are rooting for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. They are hoping against hope that the SongSong Couple will soon tie the knot.
The marriage rumors re-surfaced after Song Joong-ki, in a recent, interview, mentioned that he would like to be a father. He also reiterated that family takes precedence over career. After this interview, fans were convinced that the duo will soon tie the know.
Meanwhile, actress Song Hye-kyo won Drama Fever’s Best Actress Award recently and will hopefully be seen sharing the arena with Gong Yoo, who also won the Best Actor Award for Goblin.
Song Joong-ki, on the other hand, is awaiting his most anticipated movie, Battleship Island, which is slated for release in July.
Actress Song Hye-kyo is waiting for her next big project. Although there are rumors of a season 2 of Descendants of the Sun, there has been no official confirmation on the same.
Fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, however, are demanding that the enigmatic couple work together on another project that would create a global sensation like Descendants of the Sun.
Only time will tell if Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will work their magic on the scree once again.
[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon and Chiang Ying-ying/AP Images]