Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo Fall Prey To Fake News, Shippers Vow To Take Action

For the past few weeks, South Korean stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have been victims of fake news and false headlines. The things they said were quoted out of context, according to SongSong Couple shippers.

Along with Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, now actor Park Bo-gum and actor Gong Yoo too have been dragged into this falsehood.

Last week, actress Song Hye-kyo was at Hong Kong to promote Esprit. Coincidentally, Gong Yoo was also in the country for his fan meeting.

While Song Hye-kyo’s photoshoot went well, what she said at a press conference was quoted out of context.

When a press reporter asked her if there’s a chance of the actress meeting Gong Yoo in Hong Kong, Song Hye-kyo mentioned that she wasn’t aware he was around, and, in any case, her schedules are so tightly packed that she wouldn’t be able to meet anyone.

“We’ve never done a production together before and I haven’t met him yet, so I don’t know him personally,” she said, according to a report by Soompi.

Song Hye-kyo was also asked if she would want to do a movie with Gong-yoo, to which she responded that she would love to work on a project with him if an opportunity arises.

A simple Q&A about Gong Yoo was quoted out of context by the news outlet, Korea Portal, which suggested speculations that Song Hye-kyo, who is reportedly in a relationship with her Descendants of the star Song Joong-ki, has now dumped him for Gong-yoo.

This has angered a lot of SongSong Couple shippers, who has vowed to take action against portals leaking fake news.

Although fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are aware that neither party has confirmed or denied that they are in a relationship, dragging actor Gong-yoo into this was uncalled for.

The portal also alleged that as Song Hye-kyo got her new haircut, and therefore, she broke up with Song Joong-ki.

The shippers have now requested fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to send screenshots of any negative remarks to them.

Incidentally, the same portal, in the past, alleged that Song Joong-ki and Park Bo-gum were gay and are dating—just because they acted together in a pizza commercial and attended a few fan meetings.

All SongSong fans must ban n block this Korea portal for spreading fake news. A post shared by kdrama (@kdramaartistes) on May 11, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

Recently, the actress was also fat-shamed on Instagram. Some commented that she had put on weight and the dress she is flaunting does not go with her looks.

???????????????? A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on May 4, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

The SongSong shippers, in an Instagram post, warned that screenshots of hate comments will be sent to UAA, the talent agency that handles Song Hye-kyo.

Meanwhile, fans, as always, are rooting for Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. They are hoping against hope that the SongSong Couple will soon tie the knot.

The marriage rumors re-surfaced after Song Joong-ki, in a recent, interview, mentioned that he would like to be a father. He also reiterated that family takes precedence over career. After this interview, fans were convinced that the duo will soon tie the know.

Meanwhile, actress Song Hye-kyo won Drama Fever’s Best Actress Award recently and will hopefully be seen sharing the arena with Gong Yoo, who also won the Best Actor Award for Goblin.

Song Joong-ki, on the other hand, is awaiting his most anticipated movie, Battleship Island, which is slated for release in July.

Actress Song Hye-kyo is waiting for her next big project. Although there are rumors of a season 2 of Descendants of the Sun, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, however, are demanding that the enigmatic couple work together on another project that would create a global sensation like Descendants of the Sun.

Only time will tell if Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will work their magic on the scree once again.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon and Chiang Ying-ying/AP Images]