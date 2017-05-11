‘The Originals’ Season 5 Confirmed! The CW Grants Fans’ Petition To Renew ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Spin-off

The Originals Season 5 is confirmed following fans’ petitions to extend The Vampire Diaries spin-off for at least another season amid speculations that the show is in danger of getting cancelled.

Fans’ wish has been granted as The CW officially announce the renewal of the The Originals for another season, based on a report from TV Line. According to the outlet, Season 5 of the spin-off will be run by Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec since Michael Narducci will no longer be returning to produce the show.

A previous report from the website provided a recap of all TV series that are up for renewal in The CW, showcasing the uncertainty that is The Originals Season 5. As it turns out, the show don’t have quite the big numbers that the company was hoping for.

Please if you can watch #TheOriginals where you live, tune in and get the ratings up! We need more seasons! #RenewTheOriginals @TheCW pic.twitter.com/ET5JiYmTLN — Saskia xo (@Hybrid_KlausXO) May 2, 2017

In February, The CW President Mark Pedowitz admitted to Cinema Blend that the show’s fate hasn’t been decided yet.

“Julie [Plec] and I spoke ahead of time about this. The Originals has not yet premiered for the season. It’ll probably be a discussion in May.”

While he isn’t sure about what will happen to the show, Pedowitz confirmed that the series’ ratings will be a big indicator on whether or not they will give a thumbs up to The Originals Season 5.

“I’m a big Julie Plec fan. I’m hoping The Originals will continue. A lot of it will depend on performance.”

Now that May has come, The CW appears to have finished pondering about the show’s fate.

The show’s status in the TV Line article has been updated to indicate that the entertainment company will give the show another shot. This comes after fans asked for the show’s renewal via numerous petition websites including iPetitions.com.

“All fans of the show The Originals, sign this petition! Let’s show the CW that this show deserves to have more than 4 seasons!” urges petitioner Andrea Alexander.

While the petition for The Originals Season 5 in the website didn’t exactly get a lot of responses with only 10 signatures posted as of the writing of this article, the request was echoed all over the social media with some fans using the hashtag #RenewTheOriginals on Twitter to call for a renewal of the vampire series.

This better not be true ! Help renew The Originals for the love of the Mikaelson ! Watch every episode live and tweet #RenewTheOriginals pic.twitter.com/HKaQdwtPjd — The Originals (@TheOriginalsTV) May 2, 2017

Some even enumerated the reasons why the show should be renewed and specified some storyline cliff hangers that need to be addressed.

Above it all, fans just wanted more of Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) drama that practically carried the show through its fourth season.

And just like that, The CW decided it was time to give its 980,000 total average viewers what they wanted and order the production of The Originals Season 5 if only to quench the thirst of vampire fans that weren’t satisfied even after The Vampire Diaries series finale delivered a massive plot twist.

For the uninitiated, The Originals is a spin-off show from TVD after the original vampire family was introduced. After becoming a huge hit among TVD fans, The Originals got their own series that tackles the mishaps, triumphs, and struggles of the Mikaelson family led by vampire-werewolf hybrid Klaus.

The past three seasons of the show has been aired parallel to The Vampire Diaries until TVD Season 8 made use of flash forward scenes until the series concluded in March 2017. This paved the way for The Originals showrunners to make use of the delayed timeline to rope in some TVD stars for crossovers.

In fact, Matt Davis is crossing over on Friday’s The Originals Season 4 episode as Alaric Saltzman which have been thought to be the beginning of something that can provide TVD fans with a sense of closure as reported by the Inquisitr.

[Featured Image by Chris Frawley/WBTV via Getty Images]