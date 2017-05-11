Gilberto Valle, The Cannibal Cop, Back On The Dating Scene

Gilberto Valle is a 32-year-old former NYPD officer who now lives with his mother in Queens. In 2013, a Manhattan jury found Valle guilty of plotting cannibalism, and during his trial, jurors were forced to watch horrendous images on his computer’s hard drive. One stomach-churning image was of a naked female being roasted on a spit.

The New York Post reported that the former NYPD officer recently sat down for a TV interview with Chris Hansen on Crime Watch Daily, during which he declared he was just a normal guy living a typical normal American life – that is, before his flesh-eating fantasies were exposed.

Now nicknamed “Cannibal Cop”, Valle was accused at the time of conspiring to capture, kill, and cook women.

During the interview, Valle stated his belief that people “don’t choose the things they’re aroused by.”

“Everyone has their own things, people don’t choose it. I’ll never be able to shake this nickname. That’s going to stay with me forever.”

In fact, Cannibal Cop believes he was a victim.

Hansen asked the ex-cop: “You talked about kidnapping women, putting them in a suitcase?” and Valle responded, simply, “Yeah.”

Hansen continued: “Delivering them for gang rape? Then killing, them, cooking them and eating them?’ This isn’t normal.” Another nod from Valle.

During his 2013 trial, the jury was shown how Valle visited chat-rooms and fetish sites under the pseudonym “Girlmeat Hunter.”

Valle was later exonerated by a judge, finding that the ex-cop was not guilty of actual cannibalism, he was only guilty of trafficking in fantasies.

According to Valle, he was a very good husband, especially considering that he once fantasized online about throwing his wife in a van, raping her while forcing her friends to watch, then tossing them all in a human-sized oven.

Not surprisingly, the couple, who have a young child, are no longer together.

The interview ended with Valle offering an apology to his ex-wife.

“I’m just so incredibly sorry that this all happened. You know, I wish we had our old life back.”

One wonders if she shares the same sentiments!

The New York Post also reported that, today, Cannibal Cop believes he’s hot stuff on the dating scene. According to Valle, about 50 women have lined up for love bites from Cannibal Cop.

Gilberto Valle, the ex-cop with a flesh-eating fantasy fetish, received immediate interest from female fans on social media upon leaving prison in July, 2014.

Valle said the women were saying things like, “I’m really happy you prevailed,” and, “Hope you’re doing well.” He even went on to ask some of these women out on dates.

“Everything is already out there for people to see, so I have no problem answering questions honestly. I like meeting women who already know everything about me, so I don’t have to suddenly drop this bomb on them.”

According to Valle, who is a self-described “gentleman,” just a month ago he met a young woman online.

“After chatting for a while on Facebook, I took the initiative and asked her out. Since she’s not from New York City originally, I showed her around and we did touristy stuff.”

After a lovely romantic evening, the couple ended up at a comedy show at Stand-Up New York. “We definitely hit it off,” he said.

But this date was a far stretch from the maniacal flesh feasts the ex-cop was accused of planning in 2013. According to prosecutors, it was his now ex-wife, Kathleen Mangan, who discovered Valle’s online cannibal chats with other fetishists. Horrified, she saw that her husband was discussing killing her and other women, and killing another for a $5,000 fee.

“I was thinking of tying her body onto some kind of apparatus – cook her over a low heat, keep her alive as long as possible.”

Following his arrest, Gilberto Valle was fired from the New York Police Department. After a three-week trial in a Manhattan federal court he was found guilty of conspiring to kidnap.

Before a judge overturned the verdict, Valle was jailed for a total of 21 months, seven of which were in solitary confinement. Overturning the verdict, the judge said Valle’s schemes were merely “fantasy role-play.”

Today it seems that Valle’s morbid fantasies haven’t affected his dating life, however, his ex-wife wants no part of him. Kathleen Mangan left New York for Reno, Nevada, taking their four-year-old daughter with them. To date, Valle hasn’t seen either of them but is currently trying to earn visitation privileges to see his daughter.

And, it seems that Gilberto Valle is writing a book!

Speaking to the New York Post, Valle said the book starts with his childhood.

“Then it talks about how I got into all this. It started gradually during my teenage years. I was watching bondage porn and that led me to cannibal Web sites. People don’t have to like what I am into sexually, but the issue here is that an innocent person was thrown in prison for his thoughts. I spent 21 months in prison for a crime I didn’t and never would commit.”

Valle has hired a ghostwriter, Brian Whitney, and he’s being represented by the AGI Vigliano literary agency.

“I’m doing it because I want to set the record straight. One day my daughter will be old enough to look into all this stuff on her own, and I want her to read something that came from me.”

Valle said he still has nightmares about being in solitary, and to this day can’t sleep with the bedroom door closed.

And nothing has changed: even today, Gilberto Valle still fantasizes about being an actual cannibal, saying he has a hankering for websites devoted to flesh eating fantasies.

The ex-police officer recently spoke with Inside Edition, admitting he still visits lurid sites. Valle firmly believes there’s nothing illegal or wrong with that.

“What I do at home is my business. It’s not a crime to fantasize about people you know. It’s not a crime to fantasize about committing crimes against people you know. It’s action that’s illegal. There were no actions taken, period.”

During his interview, Valle admitted to once writing that he wanted to savagely attack his wife, cause her to bleed from a head wound and listen to her scream in agony.

“Yeah, I did write those things.”

Despite the fact that Valle never actually consumed human body parts, he’s been dubbed the Cannibal Cop by the media.

During his trial, Valle’s defense was that he was simply enjoying fantasy role-play, and that he had no intention whatsoever of making good on his deadly threats. After his conviction of kidnapping conspiracy, Valle faced life imprisonment; however, his conviction was overturned on appeal a year later.

Gilberto Valle says that he intends to sue the feds for wrongful imprisonment, but things are not all bleak for the ex-cop: now that his wife has left him he’s back on the dating scene.

