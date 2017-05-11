Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt Divorce Is Still On Despite Report Claiming Estranged Couple Are ‘Back Together’

The Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce is still ongoing but online gossipers are now claiming that there might still be hope for the marriage of two of Hollywood’s most famous stars.

Recent rumors about the estranged couple suggest that the divorce case might be called off soon as Angelina and Brad are rekindling their feelings for each other.

Based on a report from Life & Style magazine as cited by the Hollywood Life,“old feelings” are bringing the 52-year-old World War Z actor and 41-year-old UN Ambassador back together per a statement from an unnamed source.

“They’ve been seeing each other several times a week lately,” the insider claims.

“Slowly the old feelings have started to return.”

Aside from that, the source also claims to have knowledge about the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt conversations, saying: “They’ve been open with each other like they haven’t been in years.”

On top of that, the source who hasn’t been named in the article revealed how the two are keeping their “reinvigorated relationship” a secret for now “because they don’t want to confuse the kids.”

“The welfare of the children is their priority. It’s very obvious how much Brad is still in love with Angelina, and she still loves him, too. She sees the effort he’s been putting in, and it’s winning her over.”

Ultimately, the insider made an assumption many Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt fans would have wanted to be true.

“It’s like they are now dating again.”

Unfortunately, the report is baseless and is not true according to fact checking website Gossip Cop.

According to the website, it may be true that the former couple are in better terms lately when compared with how they treated each other right after the split but that doesn’t mean that they have rekindled their romantic relationship.

Citing a “source close to Pitt,” Gossip Cop said that while things between Angelina and Brad are “reasonably well” at the moment, there is no truth behind speculations that they are “dating” again. The outlet also reached out to another source—some close to Jolie this time—and got the same information.

At this point, the outlet deemed the report from Life & Style as “fake news” and warned readers that the magazine is “still peddling an alternate reality.”

Of course, some people still wish to believe that there is hope for the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt marriage as they have been admired as individuals as well as a couple ever since they hit it up after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

With that said, the divorce case has become quite an interesting topic since it emerged online especially during the time when Brad and Angelina were throwing mud at each other immediately after the divorce case was filed.

At one point, Brad even allegedly called his ex-wife a phony and decided that she was acting all along after learning about her first public interview since their split, based on a March report from Life & Style.

“He feels like the entire interview was Angie’s attempt to change the narrative that she was to blame for their divorce,” another unnamed source told the outlet.

“Brad didn’t think Angie was being genuine at all. The dramatic pauses, the tears — he told his friends that he thought she was acting.”

But as the couple gradually speaks up about the issue, it was revealed that they finally see past the anger and realize that at the end of the day, their children are the ones most hurt by the entire Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce process.

“It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart,” Brad told GQ Style in his first public interview post-divorce.

At the time, Brad revealed how he felt when he and Angelina were facing off in court to gain custody of their six children.

“I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court—it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse,'” he said, recalling his experience in court.

“And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred.”

