Abby Lee Miller In Jail: ‘Dance Moms’ Star On Plans After Sentencing And Writing New Book

Now that Abby Lee Miller is in jail, the Dance Moms star will have to find ways to keep herself busy following her sentencing in a federal court in Pittsburgh for bankruptcy fraud and for smuggling $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S.

Despite being sentenced in jail for a year, Miller will only be doing prison time for 10 months. The federal judge also ruled that the Dance Moms reality star be put on probation for two years and be required to pay a fine worth $40,000 after her release. Prosecutors said that Abby deserves to be in jail for hiding $775,000 worth of income earned from hit reality show Dance Moms when she filed her bankruptcy cape back in 2010. After much legal wrangling and denial on Abby’s part, she pleaded guilty on both charges last year.

Miller spoke to Good Morning America to talk about her plans in prison following her sentencing. Mulling over the number of months she’s expected to stay in prison, Abby Lee Miller said she’ll just pretend she’s shooting a movie while in jail.

“We’re just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months and that’s the way it’s going to be,” she said.

'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller says she’ll treat prison like a movie set https://t.co/5tJaRNXSM1 — TIME (@TIME) May 11, 2017

Abby Lee Miller says she’ll keep herself busy while in jail by “reading” and learning “how to speak Spanish.” The former Dance Moms host adds that she’ll be working on a new book while she’s behind bars. She also hopes “to be a smarter businesswoman and also to worry about myself.”

While Miller was integral to the success of Dance Moms, she was also infamous for her harsh treatment of her dance students, including the show’s brightest star Maddie Ziegler. The reality show saw the abrasive dance instructor continually berate her students, causing many of them to break down after being subjected to her harsh criticism.

“I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people’s children stars. I didn’t have any children of my own. These were my kids and I raised them like they were my kids,” Miller said as she dissolved into tears.

After her sentencing, Miller told reporters outside the courthouse that she feels “relieved” and “peaceful.”

Meanwhile, the hosts of The View discussed Abby Lee Miller’s decision to treat jail time like a “vacation,” Gossip Cop reports. Whoopi Goldberg hit it off by asking her co-hosts if “reality stars are above the law.”

“Okay, but jail’s not supposed to be a vacation. You did something wrong,” Jedediah Bila responded. Sunny Hostin found Miller’s interview “surprising,” saying that being in prison is “never a picnic.” Goldberg appealed to reason, pointing out that Miller just wants her time in jail to be less depressing.

Hostin, however, insists that Abby Lee Miller’s perspective about prison reeks of self-privilege, pointing out that she doesn’t seem to feel any remorse and regret for what she did. She added that the pressure of “newfound fame” Miller earned through Dance Moms was a big part of the reason why she’s been sentenced to jail. Haines subtly agreed, pointing out that most reality stars just “don’t think they’ll be caught.”

Allegations of haughty behavior against the dance instructor has been bolstered by a recent claim made by an insider for People. Miller has allegedly landed herself in deeper trouble after she made a wise crack at the federal judge during her sentencing at court. According to the insider, Miller told the judge, “I wish you could take my class — I really want to go to lunch with you after this.”

The irrelevant remark allegedly made the judge livid.

“The prosecution team thought Abby was going to get away with just probation,” says the source. “Her lunch remark lost her big-time.”

Will Abby Lee Miller be able to keep herself out of trouble while doing her time in jail? Do you think she has a future in show business after Dance Moms when she gets out of jail next year?

