Kendall Jenner is reportedly keen on playing as her father, Caitlyn, in a possible biography about the transgender icon, it has been alleged.

Radar Online reports that the 21-year-old fashion model has been pushing for Caitlyn’s biography. Apparently, Kendall Jenner has been telling her families and friends that she is interested in turning her dad’s memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, into a film.

The reality star turned model also revealed that she is very much willing to play as her transgender dad. There were claims that Kendall Jenner already started doing necessary preparations for the role including acting lessons and contacting producers. It has also been alleged that she already has the casting in mind.

Sources also added that Caitlyn herself already gave her blessing for the proposed project and that she considers her daughter as the perfect actress to take the role.

“She’s eager to preserve her dad’s legacy. Kendall has the casting figured out — she thinks she’s in the perfect position to pull off playing the onscreen version of Bruce.”

The Estée Lauder endorser appeared to be working really hard for the project to come to fruition and make her daddy prouder. So far, the alleged biography is yet to be confirmed.

School, track practice, cheerleading practice, all that carpool! Now my little girl is 21! Wow, so proud of you, happy birthday. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 3, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner was also reported to be ditching her long-time reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Rumors claimed that the fashionista is “refusing” to be cooperative in filming the show and trying to keep her personal life away from the franchise.

“Kendall says she doesn’t need [Keeping Up With The Kardashians] anymore and isn’t really cooperating.”

“She’s refusing to discuss her personal life, she won’t let anyone into her home to shoot, and she limits the number of hours she’ll be available,” the source added. “The show’s ratings are way down, and Kendall’s attitude isn’t helping.”

The Victoria’s Secret model is also reportedly “embarrassed” to be part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians claiming that people mainly know her from the show. In addition, Kendall Jenner wants to be “taken seriously as a model” and not as simply a Kardashian-Jenner sister, sources claimed.

“In [Kendall’s] mind, her fashion career comes first, and if her sisters end up unemployed, tough.”

The KUWTK franchise has been filming for the last 10 years. So far, Kendall Jenner has not confirmed the allegations.

Celebrating #sistergoals on #NationalSiblingsDay! xoxo #KUWTK A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Apr 10, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

On the other hand, Caitlyn Jenner also faced controversies with the rest of the Kardashian clan. Recently, the transgender icon caused a rift between her and the Kardashians following the release of her autobiography, The Secrets Of My Life.

Kim Kardashian, in particular, slammed her step-father at The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, claiming that Caitlyn’s tell-all book has untruthful claims about her mother, Kris.

“I feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful. That Caitlyn is not being honest. No, not with certain things about my mom. I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life.”

In the book, the former gold medalist has a lot of secrets to spill about the momager especially when they were still one of Hollywood’s power couple. Caitlyn revealed that Kris knew about her desire to become a woman from day one but opted to keep it a secret from the family throughout their marriage. The 67-year-old advocate also added that Kris took full control of her money as she “never saw a dime” of her income, reports say.

Happy birthday Kim! Love you ???? A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 21, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

On Thursday, the former Olympian admitted that she hasn’t spoken to Kim Kardashian in a long time. She also added that she has purposefully kept a distance from her step-daughter.

“Well, to be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time. I’ve kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay – you know I keep my distance.”

She also confirmed that she was not in touch with any of her step-daughters with Kris. Despite the tension, Caitlyn admitted that her love for Kim and the rest of the Kardashian sisters has never changed.

“I love Kimberly, I think she’s a wonderful person, we have a very good relationship.”

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]