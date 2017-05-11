‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Black Returns To Salem Again — Find Out When John And Marlena Reunite

Days of Our Lives fans were happy when John Black (Drake Hogestyn) finally reappeared a few weeks ago. However, just as suddenly as he came back, John was gone. When will viewers see him reunite with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) again? It turns out he will be coming back to Salem again very soon.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what is coming up on the long-running soap opera.

John Black has been missing from Salem for a few months. After actor Drake Hogestyn had a tragic accident at his home, Days of Our Lives writers had to give him time off to recover. So, they gave John a storyline in which he had to leave town to go on a secret mission. A few weeks ago, Marlena Evans was surprised when he showed up in a hotel room. However, he had to leave once again. When will he be back?

According to DOOL spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, John and Marlena — known as “Jarlena” to fans — will reunite on May 17. The report states that the two characters will have an emotional reunion. In addition to them finally being together once again, there will be another issue that tugs on the heartstrings. John’s son, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), is not doing well in the hospital.

As fans recall from last week, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) shot Brady, then kidnapped Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and baby Holly. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) found Brady on the floor and got him to a hospital. Interestingly, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) also showed up and faked being shocked about Xander’s return.

Earlier this week on Days of Our Lives, Marlena tried to contact John. However, she was unable to, which caused her to become worried about two important people in her life. She is concerned that the ISA doesn’t know where John is, and Brady needs another heart transplant. When John comes back to Salem next week, he will be shocked to find out about his son. How will he handle it, and will he finally stay in town? Will he have to leave again soon after arriving?

Other DOOL spoilers include Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) blurting out the truth about Wyatt (Scott Shilstone) to Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni). How will she handle the information? With her being so smitten with Wyatt, will Ciara even believe what Theo has to say about her new love interest? When the truth comes out, how will Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) react? Even though Theo is her boyfriend, she is insecure and is always concerned about Theo and Ciara’s relationship.

Also, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will get the cursed amulet. However, he will lie about it to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Chad will end up confiding in Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will end up going to Greece along with several other Salem residents. Will they be able to stop Chad from making a huge mistake?

Also going to Greece is Deimos Kiriakis, who will receive some demands from Xander Cook. He will try to “rescue” Nicole, but he doesn’t know that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) has already tracked them down. Sonny and Paul will soon follow, which will end up in a big confrontation.

What do you think is going to happen with John and Marlena on Days of Our Lives? Will Brady Black survive his heart condition? What do you expect to happen with the rest of the Salem residents?

