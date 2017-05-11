Caitlyn Jenner Says She Still Loves The Kardashian Clan, Except Kim?

The challenges that followed Caitlyn Jenner’s transition seems never-ending and the fire only grew larger since the former Olympian’s memoir was released. Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of my Life has caused a rift between her and stepdaughter Kim Kardashian.

The ongoing hype over the new memoir and the numerous spats between Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner served as good entertainment for some. However, the family involved, especially Caitlyn is hoping that the hype would die down.

Unfortunately, Caitlyn’s relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner, who claims that the memoir painted her in a totally false light, was not the only one affected by the biography. In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, reality star Kim Kardashian opened up about how she feels on Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir.

According to Yahoo! News, Kim Kardashian found that The Secrets of my Life was extremely hurtful to her mother. Apparently, in the memoir, Caitlyn claimed that Kris was well aware of her struggles with her gender identity at the time. However, Kim and Kris see things differently “She’s promoting this book,” says Kim. She’s saying all these things and I just don’t think it’s necessary, you know. I feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

Style ✨ A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimdashdoll) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner has admitted that she has not spoken to her stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian in a long time. Possibly because the reality star slammed her memoir in a recent interview with Ellen. As a result, Caitlyn is keeping her distance from Kim Kardashian. “Well, to be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time,” Caitlyn explains. “I’ve kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay – you know I keep my distance.”

‘I’m out right now trying to make a difference in the world,” she later added. “I live in a very marginalized community where the murder rate is out of control.”

Moreover, Caitlyn Jenner took a jab at Kim and her statements during an interview with The Today Show. “This book is not about the Kardashians,” Caitlyn began. “It’s not about any of that. It’s not a tabloid book. It’s not about politics. It’s about my journey.” Apparently, the book will reveal the hurdles in Caitlyn’s transition as well as how her experience on gender reassignment surgery was.

Catch me tonight on @latelateshow with @j_corden We're going to have some fun talking #SecretsOfMyLife A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on May 8, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

However, the former Olympian does admit that Kim Kardashian has been supportive of her transition, apparently, they have a “very good relationship.” According to Daily Mail, Caitlyn still loved Kim, despite her recent slamming on the new memoir.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians weren’t the only people mentioned in a rather negative way in The Secrets of My Life. Apparently, the former Olympian took a shot at Ellen DeGeneres as well, saying that the talk show host was “alienated.”

The memoir reveals that Ellen DeGeneres was actually “alienated” from the LGBTQ community in light of her “twisting” her comments about gay marriage back in an interview in 2015. Ellen did find out about the excerpt about her and as a form or retaliation, she banned Caitlyn Jenner from ever appearing on her show.

[Featured Image By Taylor Jewell/AP Images]