Kylie Jenner Focuses On Charity Work Amid Tyga Rumors, Visits Peru For Smile Train

When Kylie Jenner is not the subject of an ongoing breakup or new fling rumors, she goes off to South America to help children in need. On Tuesday, the lip kit maven flew to Peru to meet with cleft children at a hospital in Lima.

Jenner, 19, is more than just a businesswoman and a pretty face, she also has a big heart. She was in the area with her mother, Kris, to announce her new partnership with non-profit organization, Smile Train. The teen businesswoman was seen cuddling with babies as she makes the partnership announcement, Mail Online reported.

Kylie is an ambassador for the organization, which offers free surgeries for cleft lips and palates to people living in developing nations. As a supporter of the cause, Kylie created a lip kit color called Smile in 2016.

Given the success of her cosmetics line, it’s only natural for a multi-millionnaire like herself to share and give back to charities. One hundred percent of the profits from the special lip kit shade will help fund Smile Train’s future surgeries.

Sharing one more photo from Wednesday’s check presentation. Here’s @KylieJenner with Smile Train CEO @SSchaeferST and Smile Train cleft patient Zachary. A post shared by Smile Train (@smiletrain) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:56pm PDT

The Smile shade was launched on 2016 World Smile Day, which happens every year on the first Friday of October. That time, the special edition lip kit sold out almost immediately, People reported. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was presented with a $159,500 check from the proceeds, which had been used to fund surgeries for 638 cleft kids.

With Kylie Jenner’s generosity, Smile Train CEO Susannah Schaefer can’t help but praise her for her charitable deeds.

“Kylie has a beautiful smile herself, yet we were most impressed with her selflessness, huge heart and extremely generous giving spirit. Everyone here at Smile Train, and all of the cleft children around the world that she has helped, couldn’t be more grateful.”

Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter may be all smiles and hugs at the hospital but behind the scenes, she suffered breathing difficulties when she got on the plane to Peru. Kylie was forced to put on an oxygen mask to relieve the altitude sickness. She took to Snapchat to show her oxygen treatment while she was in her hotel room.

A paramedic attending to the reality TV star explained that altitudes of 11,000 feet above sea level can cause sickness, which will make a person have headaches and feel nauseous. It can also be compared to “having the worst hangover ever.” Kylie was given oxygen so she will be all better.

In other news, Kylie is set to star in her own reality series, titled Life of Kylie, a spin-off to KUWTK. The new series will debut this summer and will showcase behind-the-scenes of Jenner’s glamorous teenage life.

“This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

According to People, Life of Kylie will document the fashion icon’s relationships with her family and her friends, including her closest pal Jordyn Woods. The docuseries will consist of eight episodes and will last for 30 minutes each. The show will reveal who Kylie really is, the woman behind the brand. The Kardashians’ half-sister revealed at Met Gala that the series will also focus on Kylie Cosmetics and that it will be “shot a lot differently than Keeping Up.”

Kylie getting her own reality series comes as no surprise, considering she has over 93 million followers on Instagram. Also, she was dubbed as “Most Influential Teen” in 2015 by Time.

Now that fans know what they can expect most about Life of Kylie, there’s the anticipation that her love life will also be featured. Kylie recently confirmed her relationship with Travis Scott following her breakup with Tyga.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]