‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Makes Demands To Deimos, Poses A Problem To Kiriakis’ Plan

Days Of Our Lives fans are wondering what is going to happen with Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). The two are working together, and now, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and baby Holly have been kidnapped. Being held in a compound on a Greek island, there is more trouble on the way. It turns out that Xander is not easily controlled and will have a list of demands for Deimos.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Right now, Xander is doing what Deimos wants. He shot Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) before kidnapping Nicole and Holly. Then, he sedated the new mother and flew the pair to his Greek compound. Nicole already attempted to escape once, but failed and landed herself in a freestanding jail cell. Her baby was taken from her and given to a nanny to be taken care of. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is on the way to rescue Nicole and Holly. However, that won’t be the only drama that will take place at the villa.

According to Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows Soaps, Xander Cook will give Deimos Kiriakis a list of new demands. The specific requests were not released, but Deimos should have known that Xander wouldn’t do his bidding for long. Nicole has always been a pain for Xander. He wants revenge, not only against Nicole, but with everyone he feels has wronged him. This includes his own family, the Kiriakises. When Xander makes demands to Deimos, the convicted Greek felon won’t take it very well. It is safe to assume that these two men will butt heads and they could end up in a battle with each other.

Xander will not be Deimos’ only problem. Next week, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Sean Christopher) will track Deimos in Greece. Also, remember that Eric Brady will try to rescue Nicole and Holly from Xander’s compound. Even though he does succeed in getting Holly on a plane, he encounters a problem when trying to get Nicole. DOOL spoilers reveal that Eric, disguised as a guard, will run into Xander, who will be drunk. The reports state that the two men will engage in a “dangerous battle.”

Elsewhere in Greece, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will get his hands on the mysterious amulet that is supposedly cursed. However, when Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) question him about it, Chad lies about having the object. Even though Kate (Lauren Koslow) was all for the plan in the beginning, she is starting to have doubts. Abigail (Marci Miller) is also worried about Chad’s plan. However, he refuses to listen to anybody. Ever since Abby left him, Chad is getting reckless and making risky decisions. He is looking for trouble, and when it comes to the cursed amulet, he might get more than he bargained for. Can his friends and family help him before it is too late?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will also travel to Greece. However, it is unclear what exactly they are doing there. Is it to help Chad from making a big mistake? Or are they going abroad on their own adventure? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

What do you think of the storyline between Deimos Kiriakis and Xander Cook? How will Vincent Irizarry’s character handle Xander? How will Nicole Walker escape the compound, and will Eric Brady be able to save them?

