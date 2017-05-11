Josh And Anna Duggar Return To TLC With Baby As ‘19 Kids’ Fans Lose Interest In Jinger, Jessa, Jill, And Jana

Josh and Anna Duggar have been looking for ways to come back on the family’s TLC show. After two years of scandals, lawsuits, and allegations, the couple may finally find their way back to the screen – for the first time since 19 Kids and Counting! Plus, now that Anna Duggar is pregnant with his fifth baby, it may be time for the secondary Duggar family to be let into the media spotlight again.

The fact of the matter is that the spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting, lead by Jill and Jessa Duggar, has not been doing so well in terms of ratings. To make sure that the family earns a steady income from reality TV, it looks like the patriarch Jim Bob Duggar pitched the idea of letting his eldest son back on the show to TLC executives.

“He spent a month trying to convince TLC that Josh should be back on the show,” an insider told InTouch Weekly.

“They finally caved and agreed to let him film an upcoming Counting On webisode where he’ll talk about his joy at learning he’s going to be a father again. He’ll appear on the next season of Counting On.”

So far, Josh has been artfully hiding from the cameras, using his kids to block out his face.

Here's Exactly How Josh Duggar Was Creatively Edited Out of Jinger's TV Wedding Special https://t.co/9qnLcpelNF pic.twitter.com/ey82EIoFi5 — Woman's Day (@WomansDay) December 5, 2016

While Jinger has gotten married, Jill and Jessa had their second babies and Jana is still looking for a suitor, it looks like that is not enough to keep the fans interested in the lives of diverging Duggars.

It is true that whenever any Duggar is expecting a baby, he or she receives a lot of attention. In fact, it is the only way that they get to stay on top of the family news after they get married. Considering how the family’s former show 19 Kids and Counting‘s premise was on the fact that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had 19 kids, having babies is an important part of their show.

As a matter of fact, Josh and Anna Duggar have been slowly making their way back into the spotlight again, with the help of his parents. He was featured quite regularly in the early months of spring, with Jim Bob and Michelle celebrating his 29th birthday and congratulating him and Anna on their fifth child.

“Happy birthday, Josh,” the family wrote.

“We love you, your amazing wife and sweet children. We pray that you diligently follow and serve the Lord with your whole heart all the days of your life and that this year is a wonderful year for you and your family.”

When Josh and Anna announced the pregnancy, they took the time to craft a heartfelt-sounding message to win over the followers.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” Josh and Anna Duggar wrote on the family blog.

“Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year.”

The family is continuing their efforts to fold Josh’s family into the mix. Michelle Duggar especially likes to feature his children, who are just as photogenic as her own.

Many of the followers noted how cute his kids are, expressing their good wishes for the family as they recover from scandals and drama.

“Anna and Josh,….Marcus and Meredith are so adorable!! Love you and hey from Interlachen,” Karen Serra commented. “God bless your whole family!! 🙂 Would love to hear from you, Anna!!!”

Another follower wrote, “[B]oth such Sweethearts, All Josh and Anna’s Babies are. Another on the way!!! Hooray!!!”

However, there were some remarks that referred to Josh’s dark past.

“Too bad they have a pedophile for a dad and a mom with no education or self worth to stay with a cheater,” wrote Tammy Tee Foe.

Sounds like 19 Kids fans know exactly the whole truth and not just the kind that the Duggars would like the public to know.

Do you think Josh, Anna, and their kids will make it back into the show? Or do you think Jinger, Jessa, and Jill will generate enough interesting material to keep TLC happy? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Josh Duggar/Twitter]