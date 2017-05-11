Kim Kardashian’s ‘Bubble Butt’ Could Be Life Threatening, Expert Says

Kim Kardashian infamous “bubble butt” poses life-threatening risks if not taken seriously, it has been alleged.

Following Kim Kardashian’s controversial butt photos, medical experts stepped out to express their concern about the reality star’s condition. In a recent report by RadarOnline, it was alleged that the 36-year-old voluptuous beauty could be facing an “incurable butt disease.”

Apparently, Kim Kardashian’s derriére could potentially harm her if not addressed properly. According to reports, the mother of two could be suffering from a condition called “Lipedema.” Experts revealed that this could lead to her “lower limbs exploding in a bloated mass of fat.”

#kimkardashian A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Greece???????? (@kardashians.jenners.greece) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

Sharry Edwards, the owner of the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology, issued a warning to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, urging her to take the matter seriously.

“Kim should take this very seriously. It could be life-threatening, even though she seems to be in only the first stage.”

A New York-based internist, Dr. Stuart Fischer, also revealed that Lipedema is “quite common and afflicts as much as 30 percent of American woman.”

Lipedema is a condition where fluid and fat cells accumulate beneath the skin, typically in the buttocks and legs. Experts also added that it is an “incurable, chronically progressive affliction.”

It is worth noting though that Kim Kardashian has not been physically tested by the said doctors.

CLOSE UP A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 4, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

This is not the first time a medical expert expressed their views about Kim Kardashian’s famous butt. It can be recalled that Dr. Aardon Rollins, who claimed to have worked with the reality star, bluntly labeled her derrière out of control. He even added insulting remarks comparing Kim’s butt to a balloon which has been blown up then deflated repeatedly.

“It’s very big, maybe too big,” Dr. Rollins claimed. “Fat was taken from her waist and put into her bottom. But it’s transferring problem fat to another area. Problem fat is problem fat wherever it is. It grows in the same way as it would in the place it was taken from.”

“Kim has had two children, she has put on weight and then lost it, then gained it again and lost it again. It’s like blowing up a balloon and then letting the air out – there are ripples.”

The straightforward doctor also mocked Kim Kardashian for relying on photoshop and airbrush to make her bum picture perfect.

“She has everything going against her and there is nothing she can do about it – apart from getting the airbrush out.”

Hey A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Adding insult to injury, Dr. Rollins also claimed that his patients are now requesting for a Kylie Jenner bum rather than a Kim Kardashian. He added that his patients now preferred Kylie Jenner’s behind simply because she’s “younger and firmer.”

In the end, Dr. Rollins warned others who are considering the butt procedure, which Kim Kardashian has always denied having.

“Let her serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to make a body part bigger. If they have cellulite there before the procedure, then it will be there afterwards, too. People need to think about that or it will look bad like Kim’s.”

The KKW X KYLIE collab of 4 nude lip kits with the new creme liquid formula is available now! So proud to collab with my little twin sissy! KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Kim Kardashian’s butt controversy intensified when un-retouched photos from her Mexico getaway surfaced online. Kanye West’s wife was photographed enjoying the summer heat as she spent time with friends and sister Kourtney at the beach. The alleged stolen shots showcased her “imperfect” derriére in skimpy swimsuits.

The selfie queen faced a major backlash because of the unflattering photos. Dismayed fans claimed that she has been digitally enhancing her Instagram images for years to create “unrealistic” pictures of herself. Some even labeled her as “fake” and “misleading.”

As a result, Kim Kardashian lost around 100,000 Instagram followers but eventually gained more in the days that followed.

So far, Kim Kardashian has not commented on the latest butt controversies being thrown at her. The reality star is currently busy working on her new reality show Glam Masters and their new children’s clothing line, TheKidsSupply.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]