50 Cent’s House Of 52 Bedrooms Burgled, Rapper Responds With ‘LOL’

Rapper 50 Cent is not known for his humble nature. 50 might have just taken his signature cockiness to a whole new level, though, by casually dismissing and even laughing at the fact that his 52-bedroom mansion just got broken into and looted.

TMZ was the first to report that Elwin Joyce was arrested on Tuesday for forcing his way into 50 Cent’s estate in Farmington, Connecticut. Joyce was apparently caught on the property itself and arrested on several charges, including trespassing, burglary, and “possession of burglary tools.” Police said they attended to the scene in droves after being tipped off by security personnel on the property that an entry alarm had been triggered.

The term “home” hardly seems befitting of 50 Cent’s burgled estate; it is more like a small hotel. The place covers 50,000 square feet and sits on 17 acres of land. Just to put that in perspective, the house itself takes up almost the area of a football field with its multiple stories and, according to Metro, contains 52 bedrooms. The entire parcel of land takes up about 15 football fields. That’s certainly enough space for 50 Cent to throw a party.

The real reason the term “home” could barely be applied to the property, though, is because neither 50 nor anybody else was living there. It had been devoid of residents for months and, in fact, had been put up for sale during 50’s aforementioned bankruptcy lawsuit — it had reportedly been costing him $72,000 a month in upkeep. Apparently, 50 Cent did not get the memo that the monstrous house had failed to sell.

Even though 50’s people have been trying to sell the property, the rapper’s Instagram reveals he has been using it as the headquarters of 50 Cent Effen Vodka since he held a massive grand opening party there in 2015.

It seems more than likely that the estate’s interior had been packed with valuable items, and, although the police have not released details about the extent of damage done to the property during the crime, you can be sure that a burglar must have had somewhat of a field day of destruction in such a huge place.

Given 50’s recent business involvement with the property and the scale of the crime, it is difficult to believe that, after he was informed of the break-in, the rapper did not seem to care. He even displayed some obvious amusement.

“What my house got robbed,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “I thought I sold that MF. LOL.” He accompanied the text with several images from the TMZ coverage.

As the Metro piece notes, the move is classic 50 Cent. Ever since being discovered by Eminem back in 2002, the “In Da Club” rapper has attempted to foster an image of himself as a wealthy hustler who has so much money that nothing can phase him. The fact that 50 Cent declared bankruptcy after being fined $7 million for releasing a sex tape of Rick Ross’s ex-girlfriend in 2015 was apparently shrugged off, too, though.

It’s hard to understand how 50 Cent is still allowed to keep a 52-bedroom house that he does not even live in even after he has filed for bankruptcy, considering that even his fairly well-to-do fans will only ever dream of owning a property of such value. Laughing when that house is burgled is only pouring salt in the wound.

Daily News reflects that 50 Cent’s recent break-in is only the latest in a rash of celebrity property burglaries that has been spreading as of late. Alanis Morissette’s, Nicki Minaj, Jaime Pressly, Emmy Rossum, Yasiel Puig, and Kendall Jenner have all been the victims of similar burglaries in the past two months. The Los Angeles Police Department has theorized that all these high-profile break-ins may be the work of the Rollin 30s Harlem Crips street gang. Could the 50 cent house burglary be related as well?

