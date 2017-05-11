Jennifer Hudson ‘The Voice’ Gig Confirmed, Show Veteran Replaces Alicia Keys As New Coach

Jennifer Hudson’s The Voice career continues on NBC’s stage as the award-winning artist join the ranks of Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Blake Shelton in choosing and honing America’s top singers on Season 13.

The “Think Like A Man” singer will be delivering her own taste on America’s The Voice stage in the upcoming new season of the show, giving other coaches “a run for their money” as Hollywood Life puts it.

According to Variety, Hudson is the winning coach during last year’s The Voice UK which might give her an edge over the other U.S. coaches. This, and her exemplary resume, was enough to convince NBC that she’s the right replacement for Alicia Keys who recently revealed her exit from the show.

Speaking to Variety, NBC’s President of the Alternative and Reality Group Paul Telegdy revealed a brief and concise backgrounder on Jennifer Hudson’s The Voice coaching career.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for,” he said.

“Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

Jennifer Hudson’s The Voice gig with NBC is unquestionably perfect for an artist of her caliber as she was also a contender in another American talent search series which launched her career in the industry.

In fact, just three years after joining American Idol in 2004, Jennifer Hudson already made quite a splash as she won an Oscar for her supporting role in Dreamgirls co-starring with Beyonce Knowles and Jamie Foxx.

Jennifer Hudson’s The Voice entry will definitely deliver quite a challenge for current coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Miley Cyrus as Jennifer definitely packs a magnanimous challenge for them.

The recent reorganization of coaches in the show has proven to be quite controversial especially after speculations about the real reason why Alicia Keys is leaving The Voice, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“This is my last season,” the 36-year-old musician said.

“Who knows what the future holds, but I know this one is my final season.”

As it turns out, Keys is leaving to work on her new album, contrary to rumors about bad blood between her and Blake after the speculated “rigged results” in the show which allegedly caused a “backstage brawl” between her and Blake’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, per Radar Online.

“Alicia and Gwen have never really liked each other, and have been in competition for most of their lives,” the outlet’s source claimed.

“But because Alicia and Miley got super close last season, Alicia is desperately trying to give Gwen a hard time so she does not return next season!”

Interestingly, Miley is just returning this Fall to replace Gwen Stefani who is taking a break, according to E! News. The outlet presumes that the “Hollaback Girl” singer will be getting back her The Voice coach seat by spring although there hasn’t been any official word about that.

Jennifer Hudson’s The Voice entry would definitely make quite a splash in NBC’s top rating talent show as she flaunts being The Voice UK 2017’s winning coach.

Would you like to see Jennifer Hudson return to #TheVoiceUK ? Because she deffo does! https://t.co/Xyx42Nw0Gb pic.twitter.com/K7gHfgUVKr — Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) April 9, 2017

According to The Sun, Team JHud provided “not one but two acts in the live final” which ultimately led to Mo Adeniran being crowned the 2017 The Voice UK grand winner.

Some would think that she had already been coaching raw talents for a long time but the fact is, she is a first-timer when she joined the British version of NBC’s singing competition.

What do you think of Jennifer Hudson’s The Voice entry? Share with us your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]