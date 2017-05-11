Anderson Cooper Rolls His Eyes At Kellyanne Conway [Video]

Several terms are currently popular on Twitter, including “Anderson Cooper eyeroll” as well as “Anderson Cooper eye roll,” proving that Twitter searchers don’t know if “eyeroll” or “eye roll” is correct. There are also folks searching for Cooper’s “eye roll GIF” on Twitter. It all stems from Kellyanne Conway’s recent interview on CNN with Anderson, with Kellyanne coming out of hiding in a big way. Conway had been absent from the public eye for such a long time that SNL produced the following segment, titled Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?

The SNL segment has swelled to more than 2.5 million views.

Now the new video featuring Anderson rolling his eyes at Conway is going completely viral on Twitter, with folks creating plenty of GIFs and variations of Cooper’s eye roll at Kellyanne’s words.

There are close-up eye roll videos, slow-motion eye roll videos and more. As seen in the following video, Anderson rolls his eyes well towards the top of his black-framed glasses as Kellyanne speaks about President Donald Trump’s sudden firing of FBI director James Comey.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Anderson’s eye roll was the eye roll heard around the Internet.

Even James Corden call Cooper’s eye roll against Conway the best eye roll ever.

“Best. EyeRoll. Ever.”

The eye roll occurred when Kellyanne claimed that President Trump’s sudden firing of Comey just as the investigation into any Russian connections with the president and the presidential elections was heating up was not a cover up.

this anderson cooper eyeroll at kellyanne conway is… choice pic.twitter.com/ZWHcvD2XDU — tc (@chillmage) May 10, 2017

Cooper even told Conway that her answers to the Trump firing of Comey were ones that made no sense, according to CNN.

The contentious interview between Anderson and Kellyanne made the rounds across social media as Cooper verified information from his notes and seemed befuddled when Kellyanne claimed that Cooper had wrong information.

“I think you’re looking at the wrong set of facts here.”

Whereas Kellyanne was only seen in select circumstances in recent weeks, Conway seems back in full force on the talk show circuit as the senior adviser to President Trump made a big splash with Cooper.

Kellyanne Conway directly contradicts the official story on Comey’s firinghttps://t.co/iO7hclqOcn pic.twitter.com/kAmMJuTd2D — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) May 11, 2017

The top photo above shows Kellyanne speaking during an interview at the White House, on Wednesday, May 10.

As reported by CNN, the melee displayed in the interview was an extension of the controversy that resulted in the wake of President Trump’s anger, which was “white hot,” according to the publication. Mr. Trump did not seek a variety of viewpoints prior to firing Comey.

Meanwhile, feedback about Cooper rolling his eyes at Conway is drawing a variety of responses on social media.

Kellyanne Conway Is Back, And Anderson Cooper Is Already Done With Her https://t.co/1UsP1BPVSR pic.twitter.com/jYrO1vJLTV — Zesty Political News (@zesty_politics) May 11, 2017

Comments like those below are being made on Twitter regarding Anderson’s classic eye roll in response to Kellyanne. Whereas some viewers called Cooper’s eye roll at Kellyanne “disgusting,” others wrote that the eye roll was a GIF that keeps on giving — one that they can watch over and over again.

“Anderson Cooper throws Kellyanne Conway a brutal eye roll.” “I’ll be watching Anderson Cooper roll his eyes at Kellyanne Conway everyday for as long as this administration lasts.” “Anderson Cooper is all of us while listening to Kellyanne Conway’s BS.” “Anderson’s epic eyeroll is just the reaction to Kellyanne we needed….” “I really like Anderson and very disappointed in the way he reacted to KellyAnne. Trapped in # CNN‘s newsroom I guess he had no alternative.” “I’m watching Anderson Cooper roll his eyes at Kellyanne until the impeachment.” “Mood: Anderson Cooper’s eye roll at Kellyanne Conway.” “Even professional Anderson Cooper just couldn’t take Kellyanne’s crap anymore. Everyone has a breaking point, that woman is a nerve wrecker.”

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]