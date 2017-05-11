Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Hold Back On Spitting Out Giada’s Pizza

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman isn’t the type of Hollywood star to hold back her feelings just to save face, and that much was proven during a recent Ellen appearance. Kidman had the opportunity to sample pizza from Giada’s, a popular Italian restaurant operated by famed chef Giada De Laurentiis, and the Big Little Lies actress was far from impressed by the gourmet offering. In fact, Nicole may have been the first to spit out Giada’s pizza on national TV, giving an unbiased critique of the dish in front of surprised and bemused Ellen audiences.

Nicole Kidman Has No Time For Bad Pizza

People reports that Nicole Kidman was as fresh and honest as usual when the talk show host brought her together with Giada De Laurentiis for a cooking segment. The three women followed Giada’s recipe for one of the chef’s signature pizzas, which consisted of artichoke arancini and focaccia with clementines and fennel. The segment was entertaining for Kidman, De Laurentiis, and DeGeneres, as well as for the audience, as the ladies joked and giggled their way through the prep process.

As is usually the case with cooking segments, a prepared dish was brought along for the women to taste the finished product without actually having to prepare the dish themselves. Ms. De Laurentiis brought the sample directly from Giada’s to ensure peak quality, but that didn’t save Nicole from embarrassing the chef with her sudden reaction.

Ellen DeGeneres was the first to try a taste and the host visibly struggled to tear off a piece of pizza with her teeth. DeGeneres drew laughter from audiences, as she tried to chew.

“That sure is good,” said Ellen with her usual sarcastic bite.

As Nicole took a turn tasting the pizza, she couldn’t help but to tell Giada that the pizza was “a little tough,” sheepishly adding that she didn’t want to criticize on television.

“Nicole, it has been sitting there for like five hours!” said De Laurentiis. “I hate doing these things for that reason!”

While Giada joined Nicole and Ellen in laughing about the situation, it was clear that Ms. Kidman’s criticism was no laughing matter. The Big Little Lies star spat the food into a napkin instead of forcing it down.

“Do not let my kids see that I did that.”

Nicole Kidman Reveals How She Knew Big Little Lies Was a Hit

Producing Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon has been a unique experience for Nicole Kidman, and as Entertainment Tonight reports, the series star and boss wasn’t quite sure how to interpret viewer reaction. In the beginning, Kidman says she was disappointed with the numbers, because she had predicted a much bigger draw and it seemed to deadpan right out of the gate.

Later, as word began to spread, Kidman says the success of Big Little Lies began to snowball. Nicole adds that having the series air on HBO, a cable network, instead of through a streaming service that would release the entire season at once, helped to build up suspense for the story. Making fans wait each week for the next installment helped the series develop a larger following.

“Then I was suddenly being recognized in airports and on airplanes, and women were coming up to me on the street and talking about the character and what was going to happen next, and I was getting texts from Keith’s friends,” said Ms. Kidman. “And they were saying, ‘We’re staying in Sunday night, we’re ordering pizza, we’re putting the kids to bed, we can’t wait to watch!’ And then I thought, ‘Wow, this is working.'”

Nicole added that she believes her partnership with Reese was a driving force in the success of Big Little Lies. She feels strongly that great things can be accomplished when women combine their strengths, instead of tearing one another down.

