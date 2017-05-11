While You’re Waiting For ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2, Why Not Check Out Netflix’s ‘Hotel Beau Sejour’?

Ever since 13 Reasons Why aired on Netflix, fans of the show who binged on it have been looking for something to fill the hole until the recently confirmed Season 2 arrives. Now, it seems Netflix has another show that just might fill the void. Hotel Beau Sejour (also known simply as Beau Sejour) tells the story of Kato, a young woman who is trying to unravel her own death.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses plot points from Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Hotel Beau Sejour. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Hotel Beau Sejour is a supernatural crime drama television series, created by Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens, and Benjamin Sprengers. It is directed by Nathalie Basteyns and Kaat Beels. The official synopsis for Hotel Beau Sejour is below.

“Caught in an afterlife limbo, teenage Kato investigates her own mysterious death and unravels a web of secrets in her seemingly tranquil village.”

In 13 Reasons Why, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) confronts those who lead to her decision to commit suicide via a set of tapes. Each tape side revolved around a single person and why they were central to her suicide.

Netflix’s haunting Hotel Beau Sejour opens with a death and continues with a ghost searching for her killer. The twist is that only those involved in her death can see her. While this doesn’t sound much like a connection to 13 Reasons Why, bear with me for a moment.

In 13 Reasons Why, Hannah is trying to show people just how much their actions hurt her and, therefore, led to her death. Whereas, in Hotel Beau Sejour, Kato (Lynn Van Royen) is trying to find out how she died using those around her that can see her. All of these people are, somehow, involved in her death. While they may not have killed Kato outright, their actions on the night of her murder ultimately caused her death.

Hotel Beau Sejour begins with the brutal murder of Kato in a room of Beau Sejour. She then “wakes up,” sees her lifeless corpse and flees the room when she hears someone trying to enter. From that point, it doesn’t take Kato long to realize she is dead and that only a select few can still see her. Over the course of the series, these people are instrumental in helping Kato work out what happened leading up to finding herself dead in a hotel room. At times, this doesn’t necessarily mean they all get along.

Hotel Beau Sejour, while a great fill in for those pining over 13 Reasons Why, is a Belgium Netflix release, meaning the show is subtitled in English from its original Flemish. But, whatever you do, don’t let that be a hindrance to checking out this new series. After all, according to Belgian newspaper, Nieuwsblad, even horror author, Stephen King is a fan of Hotel Beau Sejour. So much so, he took to Twitter recently to tell his entire fan base about the show.

HOTEL BEAU SEJOUR, on Netflix: Eccentric, brilliant, and strangely touching. Supernatural fare for those who don't ordinarily like it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 13, 2017

Hotel Beau Sejour is currently streaming on Netflix. You can view the official trailer for it below.

The show 13 Reasons Why is also currently streaming on Netflix.

The official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why is below.

“Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker — his classmate and crush — who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heart wrenching story of teenage life that will deeply affect viewers.”

For those who may be affected by the content of 13 Reasons Why, worldwide help can be found via this website.

