WWE News: Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Team Up Again, Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor In Action At WWE France Show

In recent WWE action that was going on overseas, former Shield brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins teamed up for a big tag team match. In addition, Finn Balor was also in action against The Club members as part of the WWE match card. The latest live professional wrestling show took place on Tuesday, the same day that WWE’s SmackDown Live show was being recorded in London, England. Featured for the event from Lille, France, were the stars of WWE’s Monday Night Raw including all three members of The Shield, as well as a good portion of the women’s division.

According to Top Rope Press in their WWE results report, Tuesday’s show had most of the WWE titles from the Raw brand being defended during the France show. In the opening match, it was Matt and Jeff Hardy as they had a triple threat match. Their opponents were Sheamus and Cesaro as well as the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass. As expected, The Hardys were able to successfully keep hold of their titles. The finish saw a Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb onto Cesaro for the pin. The heel duo “Shesaro” shill has the No. 1 contender spot again after winning “Tag Team Turmoil” on this past week’s episode of Raw.

Several non-title matchups followed the opening tag team bout. In one of them, Kalisto finally got a much-needed win in singles action as he defeated Curt Hawkins. In an interesting turn of events, The Golden Truth teamed up with Apollo Crews to defeat Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas. What makes the match noteworthy is the fact that Titus had seemingly aligned himself with Apollo Crews on Raw, acting as his agent or representative. Could this be an indication that their feud is on the way soon?

The WWE women’s division was also well represented at the Lille, France, WWE show. In one match, “The Boss” Sasha Banks teamed up with Dana Brooke. The duo was able to defeat the heel team of Nia Jax and Alicia Fox in women’s tag team action. In a WWE Raw Women’s Championship bout, Alexa Bliss successfully defended her title against former champion Bayley. One still has to wonder when Bayley gets her official rematch for the title. Will it be on an upcoming Raw episode or at next month’s pay-per-view?

The Miz won the No. 1 contender spot to compete for Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship. At the show in France, it seems that the two may be practicing their future championship match. Ambrose successfully retained the title, after hitting Dirty Deeds once Maryse was ejected from ringside. However, The Miz has vowed to take away Ambrose’s title on next week’s episode of Raw.

Two big matches closed out the show. One of them featured “The Demon” Finn Balor in action against Karl Anderson of The Club. Balor was victorious in his match as he continues his push since returning from that long layoff due to injury. It seems like he’s still on a collision course with Bray Wyatt for a future event, as Wyatt attacked Balor during his triple threat match to possibly win the No. 1 contender spot for the Intercontinental title.

In the main event, the fans in France were treated to seeing two of the former members of The Shield teaming up again. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins formed a tag team duo and took on Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe. According to Wrestling Observer, the former Shield brothers picked up the win when Reigns hit a spear on Wyatt and pinned him to send the crowd home happy. Post-match, Rollins grabbed the mic to address the fans, even bringing up their “love-hate” relationship towards Reigns.

With regard to this match, most fans have seen that Rollins is currently caught up in a feud with Samoa Joe. However, Reigns seems to need a “dance partner,” so to speak, as Braun Strowman is injured and will be out of action past next month’s Extreme Rules PPV. Will WWE creative insert Bray Wyatt into a feud with Reigns again, or someone else? It should be interesting what comes next for Roman Reigns, as he is being speculated as having a WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar for the Universal title next year.

